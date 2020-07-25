City Amateur Championship

Blake Bourelle hits a tee shot at the 2015 Bakersfield City Amateur Championship golf tournament. Bourelle is the day one leader in the championship flight in the 2020 tournament.

A pair of former SWYL rivals are duking it out atop the leaderboard after the first day of the Bakersfield City Golf Championships.

Former Stockdale golfer Blake Bourelle finished the first day of the championship flight in the lead after shooting a seven-under par 65 at the Sundale Country Club event. 

One shot behind Bourelle is former Centennial golfer Tyler Burnes. Bourelle was a senior at Sonoma State last season, while Burnes was a senior at Pacific.

Former Liberty and current Chico State golfer Dakota Ochoa is three strokes back at 69, tied for third with Scott Anderson and Beau Vansickel. 

Anderson, a multi-time senior champion who won the championship flight in 2003, is currently atop the senior division leaderboard.

In the president's flight, Jordan Wright is leading the way with a net score of 68, one stroke better than Don Lucas, Sean Kim and Caleb Richmond.

