The smiles said it all following Stockdale’s championship victory in the South High Rebels Winter Classic Girls Soccer Tournament.
Players posed for photos with their first-place medals and trophy. The team felt good after tying Atascadero 0-0 before pulling out the victory, 5-4, in a penalty kick shootout at Kern County Soccer Park.
“We’re feeling good. Our momentum keeps going. We’re honestly just a team. We’re like a little family,” said junior left wing Kiersten Silva. “I think we’re going in a positive direction.”
The Mustangs are working to come together under first year head coach Lorne Howlett. This weekend the team also grabbed wins over North, McFarland and Bishop Union to improve to 6-2-1 on the young season.
Stockdale also had a recent 1-1 tie against Clovis-Buchanan, a game that ended up falling the Bears way in PKs.
“We like each other, we have fun,” Howlett said. “I’m demanding, I ask a lot of them. If we have fun and we all buy in together, then the work is just part of it.”
Howlett brings experience to the table — a Bakersfield High graduate, he was head girls varsity coach at Liberty from 2008-10 and also coached the South Valley Thunder club soccer team.
In Saturday’s title match he was right in the middle of it — running up and down the sideline, animated and into the action from start to finish.
“It’s the mood. He kind of hypes us up before the game, so we’re in a better mood going in,” said freshman forward Danielle Madellin. “We have a lot more confidence.”
Silva said Howlett keeps things positive and brings a winning mentality to the field.
Recent years have seen Stockdale finish middle of the pack in the Southwest Yosemite League. The Mustangs’ first year head coach said him and his team view itself as better than that as the 2018-19 season hits full stride.
“I’m loud. But it’s not like I’m screaming and there’s a negativity to it,” he said. “I think it’s just an accountability. If we’re going to win, all 11 players on the field have to do their job at a high level.”
