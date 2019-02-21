Girls
101
Jacqueline Hernandez, freshman, Frontier: The No. 8 seed won both of her opening rounds and will wrestle No. 1 Cristelle Rodriguez from Clovis-Buchanan in the quarterfinals.
106
Genesis Quirarte, junior, Ridgeview: Won both of her opening round matches and will wrestle No. 1 Adrienna Turner from Davis in quarterfinals.
Heydy Albarron, senior, Foothill: Lost by fall in opening round to Miranda Dibenedetto from Folsom. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
111
Kendra Juarez, junior, Foothill: Lost in first round by fall to No. 2 seed Danielle Garcia of Corona. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
116
Ariana Juarez, junior, Foothill: Lost by fall in first round to Veronica Machain of Birmingham. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
121
Yasmine Perez, freshman, Mira Monte : Lost by fall in first round to No. 7 Samantha Barranza of Hemet. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
Jamae Barnes, senior, West: Lost by fall in first round to Adriana Lopez from Upper Lake. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
126
Cindy Pelayo, senior, East: Upset as the No. 7 seed in the first round to Nile Jernigan of Cerritos in a 12-5 decision. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
Yasmine Scherer, freshman, North: Lost by fall in first round to No. 6 Niya Gaines from Stockton-Bear Creek. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
131
Aliana Lefotu, sophomore, Golden Valley: Won both of her opening matches, including an upset of No. 8 Samanatha Larios from San Fernando. Will wrestle No. 1 Cheyenne Bowman of Rowland in the quarterfinals.
Jessica Manriquez, junior, Foothill: Forfeited out of the tournament after breaking her leg in practice this week.
143
Marian Perez, senior, Ridgeview : Won both of her opening round matches. The 6-seed advances to quarterfinals and will wrestle No. 3 Lillian Freitas of Turlock-Pitman.
150
Shareni Donis, senior, South: Won both opening round matches. The 7-seed will wrestle No. 2 Maddie Konopka of Carslbad-La Costa Canyon.
160
Ehirene Ohens, junior, Stockdale: Won by forfeit over No. 1 Katja Osteen from West Hills-Chaminade and advances to quarterfinals against No. 8 Alexa Garcia from Manteca-Sierra.
170
Maliya Castillo, freshman, Ridgeview: Lost in a 9-5 decision to No. 6 Jessica Gutierrez from San Diego-Serra. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
189
Kayvette Osorio, senior, Golden Valley: Won both of her opening rounds and will wrestle No. 1 Folashade Akinola from Menlo Atherton.
235
Macy Bullard, senior Golden Valley: Lost by fall to No. 5 Lillian McCoy from Petaluma-Casa Grande. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
Yasmin Medrano, freshman, Foothill: Lost in first round by fall to No. 1 seed and defending state champion Tavi Heidelberk from Sacramento-McClatchy. Will wrestle in consolation round beginning at 9 a.m.
Boys
106
Josh Acala, junior, Frontier: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
113
Ashton Onsurez, sophomore, Bakersfield: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
120
Jay T Appleton, sophomore, Frontier: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
126
Cole Reyes, senior Frontier: Won both early round matches and advances to quarterfinals. The No. 6 seed will see No. 4 Christian Nunez of La Puenta-Bishop Amat.
132
Garrett Fletcher, junior, Frontier: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Cade Lucio, sophomore, BHS : Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
138
Andrew Bloemhof, senior, BHS: The No. 4 seed advances to quarterfinals. Will wrestle No. 5 Lucicano Arroyo from Costa Mesa-Calvary Chapel
Dominick Leon, sophomore, Golden Valley: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier : Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
145
Jose Landin, junior, Frontier, 145: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Ernesto Machado, senior, Golden Valley: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Zachary Wills, senior, Centennial : Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
152
Adrian Gonzalez, senior, Bakersfield: Went 1-1 on the day. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
160
Max Aguirre, senior, Frontier: Advances to quarterfinals and will wrestle Jayden Smith from Brawley.
Jaden Sanchez, junior, BHS: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
170
Christian Landin, sophomore, Frontier: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Jarad Priest, junior BHS: The No. 7 seed advances to quarterfinals and will wrestle No. 2 Christian Rodriguez from Selma.
Justin Spainhoward, junior, Ridgeview: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
182
Jordan Annis, senior, Bakersfield, 182: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
John Bordon, senior, Ridgeview: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Trent Tracy, senior, Frontier: Finished 2-0. Advances to quarterfinals. No. 1 seed will wrestle No. 8 Joe Curtis of Carlsbad-La Costa Mesa.
195
Michael Mendivel, senior, BHS: Injury defaulted. Season complete.
Ty Shepherd, junior Frontier, 195: Finished 0-2. Season complete.
220
Gerardo Aispuro, senior, McFarland: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
Justin Darter, sophomore, BHS, 220: Finished 2-0 and advances to quarterfinals. Wrestles No. 16 Kwabena of Fresno-Edison.
Jack Pafford, senior, Frontier: Lost in championship bracket. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
285
Josiah Hill, BHS, junior, 285: Finished day 2-0 and advances to quarterfinals. No. 7 seed will wrestle No. 2 Michael Jeffus of Turlock.
Jacob Lightner, senior, Kern Valley: Finished day 1-1. Alive in consolation bracket beginning at 9 a.m.
