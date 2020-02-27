A look at how local wrestlers performed on opening day of the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Girls
101
Jacqueline Hernandez, sophomore, Frontier: Pinned Tushita Wadhawanof Cleveland in 18 seconds before falling 7-0 to No. 6 Kiely Tabaldo of Menlo Atherton 7-0.
106
Alyssa Valdivia, junior, Frontier: Valdivia solidified herself as the No. 1 wrestler in her class, winning a 13-1 major decision against Prethy Enriquez of Kennedy before pinning Liv Villanueva of Northgate in 3:26
Destiny Dominguez, junior, Golden Valley. Lost 3-1 to Makayla Rydbeck of Esperanza.
121
Kirsten Banales, junior, East, defeated Katherin Cuellar of Downey in her opener before being pinned by Ariah Barragan of Imperial 1:14 into her second match.
126
Yasmine Scherer, sophomore, North. Won a 6-2 decision against Jeannie Gonzales of Paramount, then was pinned in 3:08 by top-ranked Adaugo Nwachukwu of Silver Creek
Yazmine Perez, sophomore, Mira Monte. Pinned Julia Casillas of Escalon then was pinned in 1:02 by No. 5 Kelly Escamilla.
131
Gabby Machado, junior, Highland. Lost 10-3 to Daniela Romo of Lowell.
137
Aliana Lefotu, junior, Golden Valley. Upset sixth-ranked Samantha Snow of Los Alamitos 5-1 in the opener then suffered a tight, 3-2 loss to Natalie Castenada of San Fernando.
Jessica Manriquez, Senor, Foothill. Was pinned in 3:43 by Esmeralda of Half Moon Bay.
143
Orianna Morales, junior, Bakersfield. Rode a pair of dominant pinfalls to a spot in the quarterfinals. Morales is ranked seventh at 143.
Audrey Chavez, freshman, Golden Valley. Pinned 55 seconds into opening match against Maya Cruz of Paloma Valley.
Maritza Martinez, senior, West. Pinned 1:28 into her opening match against No. 6 Annie Hua of Fremont.
150
Daisy Valdez, junior, Kennedy. Felt the wrath of top-ranked Lilly Freitas of Pitman, who pinned her in 17 seconds.
160
Ehireme Ohens, junior, Stockdale. Was able to grind out 6-2 and 6-3 decisions to reach the quarterfinals.
170
Maliya Castillo, sophomore, Ridgeview. Reached the quarterfinals with a pair of pinfalls.
Myles Medrano, sophomore, Foothill. Pinned 2:43 into her opening match against Lily El-Masri of San Marin.
189
Gracie Lane, sophomore, Centennial. Won a 5-0 decision over Santa Teresa's Monique Granados, then got pinned in 1:11 by No. 6 Hollie Espinoza of Rancho Cotate.
235
Monique Bravo, sophomore, Ridgeview. Pinned Aislinn Hernandez of Brawley in 2:44, then was pinned by fourth-ranked Lilly McCoy of Casa Grande in 1:01.
Galilea Chavez, junior, East. Pinned by No. 2 Annika Miles of Elk Grove in 3:56.
Boys
113
Josh Acala, senior, Frontier. Earned a 4-2 decision over Devin Avedissian of Temecula Valley before being pinned in 5:32 by No. 6 Brock Bobzien of Poway.
Ashton Onsurez, junior, Centennial. pinned in 44 seconds by Justin Rodriguez of Palm Dessert.
Andrew Diaz, sophomore, Bakersfield. Lost a 12-2 major decision to No. 9 Luis Ortiz of Calvary Chapel.
120
Noah Ozuna, junior, Bakersfield. Gutted out a 10-8 decision in the opener, then lost 7-1 to No. 6 George Rosas of Clovis.
Shane Corona, junior, Foothill. Lost a 9-0 major decision to No. 14 Michael Bigler of Riordan.
126
Anthony Ornelaz, junior, North. Advanced by a first-round forfeit then was pinned by seventh ranked Kimo Lei of Selma in 4:46.
Jacob Spears, senior, Bakersfield. Won a 4-3 decision to No. 15 Adam Arenas of Lincoln County, then was pinned by No. 2 Jason Miranda of Poway in 1:56.
132
Jose Landin, senior, Frontier. Advanced by forfeit then couldn't execute a late escape in a 1-0 loss to No. 4 Nicco Ruiz of St. John Bosco.
Everardo Rueda, senior, Golden Valley. Lost a 16-1 tech fall to top-ranked Aaron Nagao of Esperanza.
138
Cade Lucio, junior, Bakersfield. No. 7 ranked wrestler reached the quarterfinals with 4-0 and 6-5 decisions.
Luke Combs, sophomore, Frontier. Pinned in 1:48 by No. 1 Alex Ramirez of Rowland.
McKay East, sophomore, Bakersfield. Lost a 15-2 major decision to MJ Gaitan of Temecula Valley.
145
Garrett Fletcher, senior, Frontier. No. 9 wrestler opened with a 1:24 fall and a 15-1 decision but got taken down early by No. 8 Oscar Aranda of St. John Bosco, who pinned Fletcher in 1:02
Javier Ocampo, senior, North. Pinned by fourth-ranked Luke Gayer of Calvary Chapel in 1:44.
James Juarez, junior, Bakersfield. Lost a 7-1 decision to Ceasar Garza, the eighth-ranked wrestler from Oakdale.
152
Tye Monteiro, freshman, Garces. Pinned in 54 seconds by No. 1 Chase Saldate of Gilroy.
DJ Weimer, freshman, Bakersfield. Pinned in 1:45 by No. 2 ranked Sonny Santiago of St. John Bosco.
160
Jaden Sanchez, senior, Bakersfield. Beat Toure Hendrick of Folsom 9-5 before being pinned in 5:02 by No. 3 Max Wilner Fountain Valley.
Dominick Leon, junior, Golden Valley. Lost 7-3 to Trent Munoz of Valencia.
170
Jarad Priest, senior, Bakersfield. A tech fall and two pins elevated the class' No. 4 wrestler to Friday's quarterfinals.
Christian Landin, junior, Frontier. Tenth-ranked Landin was the only non-BHS wrestler to reach the quarter, winning with an early pinfall and a tight, 7-6 decision.
Justin Spainhoward, junior, Ridgeview. Was pinned by sixth-ranked Valor Buck with one second remaining in the first period of his opening match.
182
Juan Alonso, junior, Kennedy. Beat Jakob Edwards of Cypress in the opener before losing 7-0 to third-ranked Javen Jovero of Rancho Bernardo.
Alex Valle, senior, Centennial. Pinned by 13th-ranked Jairo Rivera in 34 seconds.
Luke Meyer, sophomore, Bakersfield. Lost 7-0 to No. 9 Thomas Mailhot of Los Gatos.
195
Chente Trujillo, senior, Bakersfield. Pinned in 2:49 by Los Altos' Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos, the class' top-ranked wrestler.
220
Justin Darter, junior, Bakersfield. With a forfeit and two pinfalls, fourth-ranked Darter needed just 2:25 to go 3-0 on the day.
Ty Shepherd, senior, Frontier. Earned a narrow 4-3 decision over Eric Hayward of Vacaville then fell 7-3 to No. 6 Juan Mora of Pitman.
285
Josiah Hill, senior, Bakersfield. Earned a 1:22 pin and a 9-5 decision and will take his No. 1 ranking into the quarterfinals.
Jake Andrews, junior, Frontier. Pinned in 1:25 by sixth-ranked Andrew Johnson of Poway.
