Girls
101
Jacqueline Hernandez, freshman, Frontier (3-3, 8th place)
Lost due to injury default to Mendoza, Selma
106
Genesis Quirarte, junior, Ridgeview (3-3, 6th place)
Lost to Barredo, Walnut, 9-3; Lost to Garcia, San Fernando, 2-1; lost to Matera, Albany, 7-6
150
Shareni Donis, senior, South (5-2, 4th place)
Dec. Kamyshin, West Sacramento-River City, 4-2 OT; pinned by Bacher, Riverside-Norte Vista, 2:42
160
Ehirene Ohens, junior, Stockdale (3-3, 8th place)
Pinned by Ericson, Menlo Atherton, 1:41
Boys
126
Cole Reyes, senior, Frontier (5-2, 7th place)
Pinned Mendoza, Yucaipa, 0:55
138
Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier (8-1, 3rd place)
Pinned Arroyo, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, 2:29; dec. Le, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, 9-4
160
Max Aguirre, senior, Frontier (4-2, 4th place)
Lost to Blake, Loomis-Del Oro, 8-2; maj. dec. Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, 10-1; lost to Wilner, Fountain Valley, 11-3
170
Jarad Priest, junior, BHS (4-2, 7th place)
Dec. Martinez, Oakdale, 8-6
182
Trent Tracy, senior, Frontier (5-1, 3rd place)
Dec. Gianakopulos, Clovis, 8-3; dec. Kilner, Livermore-Granada, 3-0
220
Justin Darter, sophomore, BHS (4-2, 4th place)
Lost to Ruiz, Villa Park, 3-2; dec. Richards, Folsom, 5-3; lost to Escobedo, La Puente-Bishop Amat, 3-2
285
Josiah Hill, BHS, junior (4-2, 7th place)
Pinned Sartorio, Concord-Clayton Valley, 0:51
