Girls

101

Jacqueline Hernandez, freshman, Frontier (3-3, 8th place)

Lost due to injury default to Mendoza, Selma

106

Genesis Quirarte, junior, Ridgeview (3-3, 6th place)

Lost to Barredo, Walnut, 9-3; Lost to Garcia, San Fernando, 2-1; lost to Matera, Albany, 7-6

150

Shareni Donis, senior, South (5-2, 4th place)

Dec. Kamyshin, West Sacramento-River City, 4-2 OT; pinned by Bacher, Riverside-Norte Vista, 2:42

160

Ehirene Ohens, junior, Stockdale (3-3, 8th place)

Pinned by Ericson, Menlo Atherton, 1:41

Boys

126

Cole Reyes, senior, Frontier (5-2, 7th place)

Pinned Mendoza, Yucaipa, 0:55

138

Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier (8-1, 3rd place)

Pinned Arroyo, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, 2:29; dec. Le, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, 9-4

160

Max Aguirre, senior, Frontier (4-2, 4th place)

Lost to Blake, Loomis-Del Oro, 8-2; maj. dec. Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, 10-1; lost to Wilner, Fountain Valley, 11-3

170

Jarad Priest, junior, BHS (4-2, 7th place)

Dec. Martinez, Oakdale, 8-6

182

Trent Tracy, senior, Frontier (5-1, 3rd place)

Dec. Gianakopulos, Clovis, 8-3; dec. Kilner, Livermore-Granada, 3-0

220

Justin Darter, sophomore, BHS (4-2, 4th place)

Lost to Ruiz, Villa Park, 3-2; dec. Richards, Folsom, 5-3; lost to Escobedo, La Puente-Bishop Amat, 3-2

285

Josiah Hill, BHS, junior (4-2, 7th place)

Pinned Sartorio, Concord-Clayton Valley, 0:51

