A promising week for youth sports in California got even more encouraging news Friday morning.
At a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that outdoor youth sports would be allowed to return in counties with positive COVID-19 cases at or below 14 per 100,000 residents. Counties that meet that criteria can open their seasons on Feb. 26.
Season one sports, commonly known as high school fall athletics, that would be allowed to return in Kern County under the new guidelines would be football and water polo. As of Tuesday, Kern County, which currently is in most restrictive purple COVID-19, has a case rate around 25 per 100,000, a statistic that has been declining in recent weeks.
“All the clearance that (Newsom's) given open it up for us to offer those sports," Kern County High School Support Services Director Stan Greene said. "We’re in the process of trying to plan for that. Our hope is to get those sports out of the gate by March 1. That’s our hope.”
Aside from seeing case rates drop, Greene said the school district would have to determine a proper way to test players and coaches. During his Friday press conference, Newsom said the state would assist schools in the testing process.
This follows an announcement by the KHSD on Wednesday that if a Safe School's For All review plan is approved at a board of trustees meeting on March 1, purple tier-approved sports boys and girls golf, swimming and diving, track and field, and tennis would be allowed to return.
The board is also expected to allow baseball and softball teams to prepare for workouts. Baseball and softball are allowed to compete in the second-least restrictive red COVID-19 tier.