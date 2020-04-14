The family of former Condor Colby Cave and the Edmonton Oilers have teamed up to form the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, following the 25 year old's tragic death last Saturday.
Proceeds from the fund will be used to support community programs that place an emphasis on mental health initiatives. It will also aim to provide access to sports for underprivileged children.
"Colby was a respected and admired teammate, family member and friend to so many across the hockey community and community at large,' Oilers Chairman Bod Nicholson said in a statement. "We wanted to work closely with Colby's wife Emily, parents Allan and Jennifer, and sister Taylor to help create a powerful and lasting memory and legacy of Colby's impact on our organization and the communities he played in."
Cave, who died of a brain bleed, had 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games with the Condors this season and was with the team when the AHL season was halted by the Coronavirus in March.
Liberty, BC kicker Winders commits to WIU
Paxton Winders, a Liberty grad who spent the last two years kicking for the Bakersfield College football team, has found a Division-I home.
It was announced on Tuesday that Winders had committed to play football at Western Illinois, an FCS school in Macomb, Ill.
Winders made 26-of-27 extra point tries with the Renegades in 2019 and was 8-of-13 field goals with a long of 45 yards.
