Despite a 25-2 overall record that included an undefeated run in Southeast Yosemite League play and having the two losses to a Division I team in the running for a Central Section title, the Highland baseball team did not get the seed the Scots wanted.
Highland is the No. 3 seed in the D-III playoffs that were announced Saturday afternoon and will begin play on Wednesday. The finals are set for May 17-18 at Fresno State’s Pete Beiden Field.
Selma is the No. 1 seed and Reedley-Immanuel is No. 2, but both had two league loses and a higher strength of schedule than Highland.
Liberty, the team that handed Highland the two losses this season in tournament play, is the No. 5 seed in the D-I playoffs and open up play at home against No. 12 Clovis East.
The previous three seasons the Stockdale softball team has lost in the D-I semifinals on the road to either Clovis-Buchanan or Clovis. If the Mustangs want to advance to the finals in two weeks at Fresno State, the Mustangs will once again likely have to head back up north for the semifinals.
Stockdale is the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan and on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 Clovis North. The Mustangs open play on Tuesday in the first round at home against No. 14 Arroyo Grande.
South Yosemite League championships Independence are the top local team in D-II at No. 3 and have a first round bye.
The Southeast Yosemite League has two No. 1 seeds in softball. League champions Highland are the top seed in D-V while South is the No. 1 seed in D-VI just four years removed from a winless season in 2016.
Baseball
Division I (first round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.)
First round: No. 16 Paso Robles at No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan; No. 15 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Luis Obispo; No. 14 Fresno-Central at No. 3 Clovis North; No. 13 Centennial at No. 4 Santa Maria-Righetti; No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Liberty; No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis; No. 10 Fresno-Bullard at No. 7 Clovis West; No. 9 Visalia-Redwood at No. 8 Frontier
D-II
First round: No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Arroyo Grande; No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera; No. 10 Visalia-Mt. Whitney at No. 7 Visalia-El Diamante; No. 9 Hanford at No. 8 Bakersfield
BYES: No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial; No. 2 Sanger; No. 3 Fresno; No. 4 Porterville
D-III
First round: No. 15 Santa Maria at No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel; No. 14 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 3 Highland; No. 13 North at No. 4 SLO-Mission Prep; No. 12 Atascadero at No. 5 Reedley; No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Firebaugh; No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Kerman; No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 Santa Maria-St. Joseph.
BYE: No. 1 Selma
D-IV
First round: No. 16 Madera South at No. 1 Hanford-Sierra Pacific; No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Exeter; No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Taft; No. 13 Oakhurst-Yosemite at No. 4 Dos Palos; No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 5 Porterville-Monache; No. 11 East at No. 6 Fowler; No. 10 Visalia-Central Valley Christian at No. 7 Chowchilla; No. 9 Bakersfield Christian at No. 8 Wasco
D-V
First round: No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Rosamond; No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 Fresno-McLane; No. 10 Fresno-Washington Union at No. 7 Coalinga; No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Delano
BYES: No. 1 O’Neals-Minarets; No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 3 Corcoran; No. 4 Caruthers
D-VI
First round: No. 13 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 4 Riverdale; No. 12 Lindsay at No. 5 Orange Cove; No. 11 Trona at No. 7 Foothill; No. 10 Porterville-Summit Charter at No. 6 Kennedy; No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Kern Valley
BYES: No. 1 Bishop; No. 2 Fresno Christian; No. 3 Strathmore
Softball
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Division I
First round: No. 16 Fresno Central at No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan; No. 15 Santa Maria-Righetti at No. 2 Clovis North; No. 14 Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Stockdale; No. 13 Madera at No. 4 Clovis; No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 Fresno-Bullard; No. 11 Clovis West at No. 6 Hanford West; No. 10 Centennial at No. 7 Atascadero; No. 9 Paso Robles at No. 8 Liberty
D-II
First round: No. 11 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 6 San Luis Obispo; No. 10 Garces at No. 7 Ridgeview; No. 9 Porterville-Monache at No. 8 Sanger
BYES: No. 1 Kingsburg; No. 2 Hanford; No. 3 Independence; No. 4 Visalia-Redwood; No. 5 Tulare Western
D-III
First round: No. 15 Santa Maria-St. Joesph at No. 2 Templeton; No. 14 Nipomo at No. 3 Selma; No. 13 Fresno-Sunnyside at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Tulare-Mission Oak; No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Lemoore; No. 10 Tulare Union at No. 7 Reedley; No. 9 Taft at No. 8 Kerman
BYE: No. 1 Dinuba
D-IV
No. 13 Visala-Mt. Whitney at No. 4 Fowler; No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Chavez; No. 11 Wasco at No. 6 Morro Bay; No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 Fresno-Washington Union; No. 9 Madera South at No. 8 Fresno-Hoover
BYES: No. 1 Dos Palos; No. 2 Exeter; No. 3 Chowchilla
D-V
First round: No. 14 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 3 Kern Valley; No. 13 Delano at No. 4 Desert; No. 12 Caruthers at No. 5 Hanford-Sierra Pacific; No. 11 Corcoran at No. 6 Rosamond; No. 10 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 7 Riverdale; No. 9 Fresno-McLane at No. 8 Orange Cove
BYES: No. 1 Highland; No. 2 Shafter
D-VI
First round: No. 14 Trona at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian; No. 13 Wonderful Prep at No. 4 Fresno Christian; No. 12 Kennedy at No. 5 Foothill; No. 11 Laton at No. 6 SLO-Mission Prep; No. 10 Immanuel Christian at No. 7 California City; No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Farmersville
BYES: No. 1 South; No. 2 Visalia-Central Valley Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.