Six matches in, Liberty girls tennis team has yet to drop a set

Though it tends to be elusive in sports, the Liberty girls tennis team appears to have stumbled upon the recipe for perfection so far this spring.
The Patriots have yet to drop so much as a set this season, as they improved to 6-0 with yet another 9-0 win, this one against Centennial on Wednesday afternoon.
"I knew we were going to be good, but you never know how good you are until you start playing some matches," Liberty coach Chris Campoy said. "And so far, we're exceptional."
With such great early success, Patriot players say they have been able approach every match with a breezy confidence.
"It's very fun to be playing, just moving around and ... playing my own game," said junior Kiana Lua, who earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaya Lock at No. 2 singles Wednesday.
Lua was one of two Patriots to go 6-0, 6-0 Wednesday, with Kristine Young also winning by that mark over Sophia Zaninovich at No. 6.
Elsewhere in singles, Brooke Erickson topped Natalie Tun 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, freshman Naomi Pavletich beat Angel Pfister 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3, Isabel Angulo topped Daniella Park 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 and Sydney Dominguez beat Dani Dibble 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5.
Doubles play went decisively to the Patriots as well.
The No. 1 team of Janelle Cruz and Kailani Lau won 8-1 as did the No. 2 team of Amanda Voisin and Kallie Lusk. Paige Melton and Dilan Cook were also victorious at No. 3, winning 8-2.
Campoy says the most satisfying part of the fast start, besides the winning, is that he's been able to find a role for every player on his roster, which he says bodes well for the rest of this season as well as future seasons.
"I'm very happy I can go ahead and play all my players," he said. "Usually you don't get to do that. But we're very deep and we're going to be deep next year too because of the experience we're getting our young players."