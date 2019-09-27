Shane Jones isn't feeling particularly chatty.
The Bakersfield College sophomore seemingly has a lot to talk about, following his best game as a college running back.
With starter Isaiah Martin sidelined with an ankle injury, Jones took immediate advantage of his increased workload in a 41-6 win over Santa Monica last weekend, scoring on touchdown runs of 29 and 59 yards on back-to-back carries in the first quarter.
Jones, who finished the game with a career-best 93 yards rushing, showed the explosiveness that made him a star in his junior season at Bakersfield High School, where he accounted for more than 1,400 yards of offense and averaged 11.7 yards per touch in 2016.
It also gave needed pop to a Renegade offense that had scored just two touchdowns in its first two games, a total Jones equaled just 3:49 into Saturday's game against Santa Monica.
So how did Jones feel about the performance?
"It was cool, I guess," he said.
While making big plays gives Jones a sense of joy, he doesn't seem to derive the same pleasure in discussing them.
"I just like playing football. That's it," he said.
More than two years removed from a devastating injury, Jones is savoring the chance to once again be a big-play threat.
Hoping to further show recruiters what he could do following a great junior year of high school, Jones' senior season ended before it started after he tore his ACL during a Driller basketball game that winter.
A lengthy rehab helped get him back on the field with BC in 2018, but Jones at times struggled to find a role in a crowded backfield. Eventually, he was moved to wide receiver, finishing the season with 13 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
Ready to move back to tailback, he struggled with the rest of the Renegade offense out of the gate, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry during BC's 0-2 start. But even if the numbers didn't jump out, BC coaches say they saw a player that was ready to break out at any moment.
"Last year, his endurance levels weren't very high and I think that's certainly changed this year," offensive coordinator Carl Dean said. "He put in a lot of work in the offseason and put himself in pretty good shape.
"And that's great for us because he's got a chance to score every time he touches the ball. He's that kind of guy."
Dean is hoping Jones can use his explosiveness against a strong Golden West run defense, which comes to Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. matchup Saturday.
The Rustlers enter with the 13th best run defense in the CCCAA, allowing just 76 yards per game. They limited the Renegades to just 60 yards on 26 carries a year ago, defeating BC 13-11.
Jones' football future after this season remains up in the air. While his abilities are enticing recruiters, Jones admits he's trying to get on track academically and that teams have told him he needs to shore up his work in the classroom before they make serious offers, a matter his current coaches are trying to help him correct.
"He's a Division I talent for sure, but he's got to make sure he's taking care of his business in the classroom," Dean said. "He controls that and if he does, he's got the the ability to move on."
While not exactly verbose when discussing the matter, Jones clearly makes it known that he's not ready for his football career to end.
"I can't really even think about that," he said. "I can't see myself not playing somewhere. I just don't see it happening."
Ok, I will attend if Vallitix has their act together and Chudy will promise not to play 90's football unless it produces the records our teams had in the 90's.
