Sierra Pacific edges BCHS in D III boys tennis final

A young Bakersfield Christian team took a veteran-heavy Sierra Pacific squad to the brink, but fell just shy, losing 5-4 in the Division III Central Section boys tennis finals on Wednesday.
The Eagles earned a 3-3 split in singles play, but dropped two out of three doubles matches to come out on the wrong end.
Playing at No. 1 singles and doubles, Ryan Bashirtash earned a pair of wins. He defeated Josh Wilson 6-2, 6-1 in singles. Then, after losing the first set 6-4, he and David Meshreky rallied to win the next two 6-4 and 10-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Josh Banducci and Austin Cusator also earned wins for the Eagles. Banducci topped Justin Nguyen 6-0, 7-5 at No. 5, while Cusator won a 14-12 third-set tie-breaker to top Owen Groeneveld at No. 6.
Playing against a much more experienced team, BCHS coach Sheri Wallace praised her team's effort, saying the Eagles just couldn't get over the hump.
"We did pretty well considering we were all (freshman and sophomores) plus one junior against their all junior and senior team," Wallace said. "We had a chance but didn't finish it out."