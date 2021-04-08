Shafter's Dozhier taking early-season success in stride

The famous proverb that “it takes a village to raise a child” is being put into practice in Shafter these days, and Generals quarterback Tyson Dozhier is the primary beneficiary.
That’s very apparent when talking to Shafter High’s talented 16-year-old football star.
It would be easy to focus on the 6-foot-2, 198-pound junior’s impressive statistics, compiled during an amazing two-game run that has seen the Generals outscore their opponents by a combined score of 100-3.
Eleven touchdown passes and 551 yards, including a 324-yard, seven-TD performance last week against Kern Valley, is hard to ignore.
But Dozhier possesses more than just a big arm. He’s much more cerebral, something Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci demands from his quarterbacks, and the teenager is quick to give credit to others for his success.
“It was an incredible feeling after the game, knowing that I threw seven touchdowns that game, but I honestly couldn’t have done it without any of my linemen or my receivers,” Dozhier said. “So I would have to say my linemen and my receivers played a major role in this.
“I feel pretty confident in what my receivers have been doing and the production that they’ve been putting out. I’ve been feeling confident that if the ball gets out that my receivers are going to be at the back end of it, doing what they do, like normal.”
Last week’s normal featured two short throws to Devon Sundgren, that saw Sundgren break free and turn into scores of 57 and 27 yards, and another perfectly placed ball along the sidelines for a 40-yard touchdown.
Dozhier has also found success throwing to Cameron Huerta, who starred at quarterback for Chavez last season. Huerta has five touchdown receptions this season, including two catches over the middle last week that he turned into scoring plays from 44 and 26 yards.
“Tyson really epitomizes what we try to do with our program, you know, the humble and hungry type attitude,” Pierucci said. “And I think he’s smart enough to know as a quarterback, you have to make the throws and you have to do this and that, but there’s so many guys that allow you to have success.”
In addition to his teammates, Dozhier says his parents, Chris and Tracy, sister Kimberly, and brothers Dominick and Elias have provided much-needed support to help him stay grounded — and overcome some early struggles on the football field.
Despite only having one year of quarterback experience — on JV his freshman year — Dozhier entered last season with high expectations, and some big shoes to fill. The previous year, Shafter went 12-1, getting all the way to the Central Section final, on the strength of its senior quarterback, Alex Aguilar, who threw for 3,436 yards and 44 touchdowns, and rushed for another 1,178 and 20 scores.
But even with moderate success from Dozhier under center, that including nine touchdown passes and a 154-yard rushing game against Atascadero in Week 4, the Generals opened the season 1-4, losing its South Sequoia League opener to a Huerta-led Chavez team. During the game, Dozhier suffered a concussion and after missing the next game, lost his starting job to senior Jackson Sanchez.
Although there was initial disappointment, Pierucci believes watching Sanchez helped Dozhier mature as a quarterback.
“The game is slower (for him now),” Pierucci said. “Whenever you’re a sophomore and you’re 15-to-16 years old, and you’re playing against 18-year-old seniors, and never played a varsity football game, the game is flying by you, and our offense is not an easy offense to just come in and start doing. There’s a lot of nuance, and that’s what allows it success sometimes, and so to be thrown into an offense that is very quarterback driven. There’s a reason why when it’s popping, our quarterback is the guy. It’s predicated around a guy that can do multiple things, and who’s smart enough to get us into multiple things.”
With Dozhier mostly splitting time between receiver and running back the last six games, Shafter won five straight and captured the SSL title.
“Last year, it wasn’t the way that I wanted the year to go for me,” said Dozhier, who hopes to play in college and maybe even professionally. He also aspires to be a CHP officer or doctor when he hangs up his cleats.
“Obviously only throwing nine touchdowns and being a part-time quarterback, it made me feel a little down, but as time progressed, I understood my role on the team, and that you don’t always have to be the quarterback to be a leader on the team," he continued. "So playing other positions like running back and receiver while Jackson Sanchez was playing quarterback, I understood that you can’t always get what you want when you want success.”
During the extended offseason, prolonged during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dozhier dedicated himself to getting better. Already working with former professional quarterback Rod Robinson, Dozhier stepped up his effort level, while also working out with his uncle Jacob Rubio, a powerlifter, and former Bakersfield High standout running back Steve Wofford, who now works with local athletes through Elite Athletic Training.
“I think the biggest testament to Tyson is that Tyson wants to be good,” Pierucci said. “And it goes beyond want. He’s willing to work to be good. All during quarantine, all during times where people were sitting on their butt, kind of taking the opportunity to take some time off, he was grabbing receivers here in town and throwing routes, going to camps in areas they were allowed to do. He never stopped trying to be a better quarterback.”
That’s something Pierucci believes is still developing.
“There are some guys that are good athletes, and Tyson’s a good athlete,” Pierucci said. “But he’s had to work to be a good quarterback. It’s not something that’s just natural to him. And truth be told, he wasn’t really a quarterback until he came (to Shafter High). He’s only been playing quarterback for three years and last year he only played in four games at quarterback. So there’s still a lot of upswing for him. I don’t think he’s playing close to the best football that I think he can play.”
Dozhier’s talents will be on display again Friday night when the Generals play Foothill at recently-renovated Ned Permenter Stadium. Shafter’s own venue is going through a similar transformation and won’t be ready this season, forcing the Generals to play all games on the road this season.
Regardless of where he plays, Dozhier says he feels like he has something to prove, and takes each week as an opportunity to do that.
“Talking about last year and my sophomore season, it’s like a chip on my shoulder,” said Dozhier, who received his first college offer last week. “It’s something I look back at and I know I could do so much better. It wasn’t the way I wanted my sophomore season to go. I still had some success. We still had a few wins under our belt, but as a sophomore starting quarterback it wasn’t the season I anticipated.
"So using the success that I did and didn’t have as a sophomore, it really helped me mentally prep myself. I needed to be more of leader, and it’s helped give me a mindset that I have to be better than I was last year.”