Shafter routed Arvin 48-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in South Sequoia League play.
Shafter quarterback Alex Aguilar threw for 363 yards on 19-of-29 passing with five touchdown passes and an interception. He also ran for 70 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run.
The Generals’ Jackson Sanchez caught 11 passes for 218 and three touchdowns. His scores came from 33, 65 and 43 yards out.
Shafter also got a big game from Pedro Avila as he ran for 149 yards and a touchdown. He scored from 76 yards out on the second play from scrimmage for the Generals.
Arvin’s lone bright spot on offense was Arnie Pantoja. He ran for 49 yards and caught three passes for another 23.
The Shafter defense limited the Bears to only 149 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers.
In four games in league play, the Generals have outscored their opponents 211-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.