Shafter and Kennedy both have Central Section football championship banners hanging on the walls around their respective campuses, showcasing the greatest seasons for the two programs.
Shafter’s titles in 1949 and 1955 came in the small school and Sequoia divisions while Kennedy, a school that opened in 2009, won Division VI titles in 2014 and 2015.
Friday night’s showdown at Shafter certainly won't lack for magnitude or drama either.
Both teams are undefeated at 8-0 overall and have identical 4-0 records in the South Sequoia League.
A win puts one in the driver’s seat for a league title and possibly the No. 1 seed in the D-V playoffs.
“It’s big for all of us. It’s big for our families, our city and our school,” Kennedy senior cornerback Johnny Carrillo said. “We are playing for our city and a league title. We have a statement to make and we go out there and do our jobs. It’s awesome. We are trying to make history.”
Shafter has won 22 league titles to go along with the two section titles. The Generals are also seeking their second 9-0 start to a season — Shafter went 9-0 in 1962, but the section did not have a playoff system in place between 1957 and 1966.
The Generals went 9-3 last season, one that ended abruptly in the D-V semifinals during a 35-23 loss to Firebaugh. The defeat still sticks with senior quarterback Alex Aguilar.
“Last year was a painful year. I feel the pain now,” Aguilar said. “That game was bad. We put (in) a lot of work and let everyone in the town down. We have worked to get back and show it now.”
Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci — who took Bakersfield Christian to the CIF State D-IV championship game five years ago — feels the loss to Firebaugh last season has been part of the team's 2018 success.
“That has been a big driving force,” Pierucci said. “Going through the playoffs like we did was new for these guys. You teach what it’s like to go through the playoffs, but you don’t really know until you are in it.”
Over at Kennedy, Mario Millan might be in his first season as head coach of the Thunderbirds, but he has been on staff since the team began its football history with a 2-49 record from 2009 to 2013 to now advancing to the playoff semifinals each of the last four years.
“It makes me proud that when I go around and people are talking about us and asking about us and what we do,” Millan said. “We are finally getting on the map and at a good point.”
Both the Thunderbirds and Generals have dominated the competition this season. While Kennedy is beating opponents by an average score of 45-9, Shafter's average victory in 2018 has been 52-6.
Their approaches to such success have been different, however.
Shafter, led by Aguilar, has a balanced attack with the senior signal caller throwing for 272 yards per game and leading the team with 103 rushing yards per contest. Along with Pedro Avila at running back — who averages 94 rushing yards per game — the Generals put up 223 yards per game on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, Kennedy averages 363 rushing yards per game, led by senior standout Tyreak Walker who has 1,203 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns on the year.
Another big difference between the two programs is Shafter leans on many of its playmakers — including Aguilar, Avila and leading receiver Jackson Sanchez — to play on both offense and defense.
“It’s a true testament to how much they care for each other,” Pierucci said. “That’s the fun thing about coaching them, is they like each other.”
Millan and his coaching staff, on the other hand, have allowed their players to take the field on just one side of the ball in hopes of keeping them healthy and fresh.
“It took a lot for our guys to swallow their pride,” Millan said. “They had to understand that for us to compete in such a long season is for us to have fresh legs.”
