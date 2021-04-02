Shafter junior Dozier throws seven touchdown passes to highlight high-scoring night of football

The thrilling finishes that dominated Week 1 of the high school football season gave way to a much less competitive collection on Thursday night. Of the nine local games played this week, five resulted in winning margins of more than three touchdowns.
With plenty of scoring, and lots of yards, several local standouts made the most of the situation, compiling stat lines more suited to a video game.
That was particularly true in Shafter’s 48-0 victory over Kern Valley at Centennial High.
Generals quarterback Tyson Dozier threw for 324 yards and seven touchdowns — yes seven — and also had 53 yards rushing to help his team move to 2-0. In its two games this season, Shafter has outscored its opponents 100-3. The Generals defeated Arvin 52-3 last week.
To put things in perspective, the junior had just nine touchdown passes all year in a part-time role as the team’s starting QB.
In addition to Dozier’s prowess, Chavez transfer Cameron Huerta had another big game, with five catches for 127 yards and two scores, and Devon Sundgren had six catches for 155 yards. Dozier threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Domnik Torres and a 12-yard TD to Jonathan Sanchez. Torres also had an interception.
Defensively, the Generals were nearly as impressive. Colby Miller had four sacks, Olaniyan Tatum had two and Jensen Boyt had one.
The Broncs (0-2) were led by quarterback Kaden Preston who had 152 combined yards throwing, running and catching the ball. Kaegen McCarthy had 53 yards passing and another 18 rushing and Airian Navin had four catches for 52 yards. Kieran McCarthy added three receptions for 45 yards.
Liberty 38, Centennial 14
Senior tailback Prentice Boone had 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Patriots (2-0) to another impressive win in the Freedom Bowl. Liberty defeated Ridgeview 45-6 in its season opener last week.
On Thursday, quarterback Haden Mann was 7 for 15 for 123 yards, connecting with Jason Oliver three times for 83 yards. The Patriots had 355 yards in total offense and limited Centennial to just six yards rushing.
Junior quarterback Levi Manning led Centennial (0-2) with 299 yards and a touchdown on 20 of 45 passing. He also rushed for a team-high 41 yards and a score to account for his team’s two TDs.
Manning’s scoring pass went to Tristan Flores, one of five Golden Hawk receivers to finish with at least three receptions. Jaxton Santiago had five catches for 83 yards and teammate Tyler Fimple had five catches for 63 yards. Dylan Brown (3 catches for 62 yards) and Tyler Routh (3 for 34) also made key contributions for Centennial.
Independence 39, North 14
Evan Peaker rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 15, four and 53 yards, to power the Falcons.
Mekhi Deans caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and teammate Brayden Garcia scored from 28 yards out. Emiliano Rodriguez rushed for and threw for a touchdown.
Nate Davidson caught his second TD pass in as many weeks and Xarion Foreman had a 55-yard scoring reception to lead the Stars (0-2). James Dixon and Carson Bennet each had a touchdown pass.
Highland 63, West 21
Senior quarterback AJ Cleveland threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 77 yards and another score to lead the Scots (2-0).
Chris Gutierrez had five catches for 116 yards and the Highland defense forced four turnovers and had five sacks.
Daylon Leach had a hand in all three Vikings’ touchdowns. He threw for two and rushed for another, finishing with 115 yards passing and 105 rushing. Leach’s two scoring passes went to ALon Murray.
Frontier 19, Ridgeview 14
Titans quarterback Vincent Igoa and Devin Cockren connected on a 65-yard scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter that put Frontier up for good in its season opener.
Igoa was 13 of 25 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. Cochran finished with three receptions for 82 yards. Jaden Perez caught a scoring pass, finishing with three receptions and 40 yards, and also had an interception. Mason Tapia added four catches for 54 yards.
Jaron Amos led the Wolf Pack (0-2) with 147 yards rushing on 21 carries, including a 53-yard scoring run. Tommy Strickland added 49 yards rushing on eight carries, with a two-yard TD run for Ridgeview, which lost three fumbles.
South 17, East 0
Senior quarterback King Ellis rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown, and also completed 4-of-7 passes for 43 yards to lead the Rebels (1-1).
Darrell Brown scored the team's other touchdown and finished with 30 yards on two carries.
Lino Bravo nailed a 42-yard field goal and the South defense had three interceptions and three sacks in posting its first shutout since a 53-0 victory over Mira Monte in 2018.
Tulare Western 12, Wasco 8
Chase Gomez caught a 3-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play to lift the Mustangs (3-0) to a dramatic victory over the Tigers (0-3) in their season finale.
Wasco, which was only able to schedule three games this abbreviated season, opened the scoring on an Elias Salinas touchdown run and took an 8-0 into the third quarter. The Tigers compiled 165 yards of total offense in the first half, limiting Tulare Western to Just 51.
Andre Cordova had two interceptions for Wasco, including one with 6:19 to play, and Ralphy Gutierrez had 14 tackles, four resulting in loss. Marck Rangel had a sack for the Tigers.