Kern County’s representatives fell short in their quest for a Central Section girls tennis championship on Tuesday.
Playing at home, No. 3 Shafter lost five of six singles matches, and fell one match short in a 5-4 loss to No. 4 Tulare Mission Oak in the Division V final.
The Generals No. 1 player, Nayeli Puente defeated Madison Bowen, 6-4, 6-4 to account for her team’s lone singles victory. At No. 4 Arly Galindo lost a 10-8 tiebreaker to the Hawks’ Amy Swall. Galindo won the first set, but Swall rallied for a 7-6 victory in the second set to even the match.
“The girls competed really well. The rallies were anywhere from 20 to 30 shots,” Shafter coach Lana Sharp said “It was a point here and a point there that decided the outcome of certain matches. Overall, I’m very proud of the way they competed. The way our girls competed it was very respectable. I’m really proud of them.”
In Division IV, South Sequoia League champion Taft lost to No. 1 Kerman, 6-4. In Division I, No. 1 Clovis North won the first five singles matches to clinch a victory over the No. 2 Rams.
