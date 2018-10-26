WASCO — Chants of “10-0” rang out from the overflowing Shafter stands on the far side of the stadium at Wasco. When the Generals team huddled together following the final whistle, they screamed it out themselves.
In a game fitting for the 92nd installment of the Shafter-Wasco rivalry, Shafter (10-0, 6-0 South Sequoia) beat Wasco (7-3, 4-2 SSL), 22-17. It wasn’t pretty, and the Generals trailed at halftime for the first time all season. But they pulled out the win for the first 10-0 season in school history.
Shafter is the first Kern County team to go 10-0 in the regular season since Ridgeview did it in 2015. The Generals completed their first perfect regular season since going 9-0 in 1962.
The win also gave Shafter solo ownership of the South Sequoia League title. Shafter now leads the all-time series with Wasco, 45-42-5.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I’m just so proud of my guys because of the type of mental toughness that we’ve been trying to develop,” Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci said.
With Generals star quarterback Alex Aguilar still dinged up from the week prior, running back Pedro Avila picked up the slack. Avila ran for 97 yards and a touchdown in the second half, and ran for 123 yards in the game. He ran in the go-ahead score for the Generals in the third quarter.
Shafter’s defense recovered from getting “fist pounded” in the first half, Pierucci said, to shut out the Tigers in the second half.
“One of the greatest feelings knowing that we just completed the regular season 10-0, undefeated, undisputed,” Avila said.
Going into the locker room for halftime, Wasco’s bench was elated. Some of Shafter’s players walked with their heads down, apparently stunned.
A blocked punt set up Shafter at Wasco’s 30 with 1:31 left in the first half, but the Generals turned the ball over on downs. The Tigers drove 73 yards and running back Christian Alvarez scored on a 3-yard run with 3.5 seconds on the clock. Wasco converted a fourth down on the drive and quarterback Jacob Villanueva completed a 39-yard pass to Noah McClain to set up the score.
The Tigers had more than double Shafter’s yardage (272 compared to 118). Shafter had scored just once off of three drives than started at Wasco’s 36 or closer.
Wasco led 17-13.
“The momentum fully on their side, to come out and grind out a win just says a lot about the moxy of our team,” Pierucci said.
Avila ran the ball for 52 yards on his first four carries of the second half to lead the Generals down the field. Aguilar completed a pass to the 1 on third-and-goal, setting up Avila to run in the score on fourth down. The Generals took a 19-17 lead.
Wasco failed on fourth down from Shafter’s 32, but a blocked punt by Oso Velez gave the Tigers the ball at Shafter’s 16 to start the fourth quarter. Three holding penalties in four plays, a false start and an unsportsmanlike conduct call forced the Tigers to punt on fourth-and-30 from the 36.
Shafter kicker Baruch Valencia recovered from the blocked punt to add a 26-yard field goal. It put the Generals ahead 22-17 with two minutes left.
Then Avila, who was the player beat on a wheel route for 39 yards at the end of the first half, picked off Villanueva on the same route. Shafter gave the ball back to Wasco only for Marco Rodriguez to grab an interception to end the game.
“This was the type of test we needed to have before we went into the playoffs,” Pierucci said. “You can’t tell me that we’re not battle tested going into the playoffs. This is what our rivalry is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.