For those seven Kern County girls wrestlers that advanced to the second round of the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships in the morning session of the first day of the CIF State Boys and Girls Wrestling Championships at Rabobank Arena on Thursday, it was smooth sailing into the quarterfinals.
Now the waiting begins.
The quarterfinals that won’t begin until 3 p.m. on Friday.
Regardless of the time in between the second round and the quarterfinals, there are no complaints from any of them.
Ridgeview junior Genesis Quirarte medaled at state last season for the Wolf Pack in the final season the state held the girls championship at the convention center in Visaila.
Now in a combined affair with the boys, the morning session in front of the large crowd got to Quirarte, but not enough to derail her path in the championship bracket.
“It’s a lot bigger here,” Quirarte said. “There is a lot more people. It’s pretty nerve-racking.”
Quirarte will wrestle No. 1 seed Adrienna Turner from Davis in 106-pound quarterfinals.
Golden Valley senior Kayvette Osorio is in her fourth state tournament and was hopeful of receiving a top-8 seed in the 189 bracket. That didn’t happen due to some early season key losses but Osorio, who won her third consecutive Central Section Masters title last weekend in Lemoore, is still in contention of earning her second state medal.
“I haven’t had the best season, but I am out there to prove that I should have been seeded,” Osorio said.
Osorio will wrestle No. 1 Folashade Akinola from Menlo Atherton in the quarterfinals.
Her teammate, Aliana Lefotu, is also in the semifinals in her first state tournament.
Lefotu will wrestle in the 131 quarterfinals against No. 1 Cheyenne Bowman of Rowland.
Frontier freshman Jacqueline Hernandez will see a familiar opponent in the 101 quarterfinals.
Despite not wrestling against No. 1 Cristelle Rodriguez of Clovis-Buchanan this season, the two wrestled against each other plenty during their youth circuit days.
“Ya, we haven’t wrestled each other this season,” Hernandez said. “But I know her well.”
While Hernandez is making the most of her first state tournament, two local seniors are in the quarterfinals as well.
South High Shareni Donis, a three-time Masters champion, is in the 150 quarterfinals and the 7-seed will see No. 2 Maddie Konopka of Carslbad-La Costa Canyon. Ridgeview senior No. 6 Marian Perez, the 143 Masters champion, will wrestle No. 3 Lillian Freitas of Turlock-Pitman.
“This is really exciting,” Perez said. “It’s so new to me even though this is my final year. I just need to make the most of it.”
The final local to advance to the quarterfinals did have a first round match. Stockdale’s Ehirene Ohens was gifted a bye after No. 1 seed and defending state champion Katja Osteen forfeited. Ohens will wrestle No. 8 Alexa Garcia from Manteca-Sierra in the quarterfinals.
