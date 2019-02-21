An idle mind is not the norm for someone accustomed to a furious pace.
For the seven Kern County boys wrestlers that have advanced to the quarterfinals at the 47th annual CIF State Wrestling Championships, there will be a lot of downtime before their next matches.
This is the first year the state combined the boys and girls championships in one place at Rabobank Arena and it started on Thursday with two rounds for the girls at 9 a.m. The boys finally hit the mat at 2:30 p.m. for the first round.
Then it was a mad dash for those seven to the quarterfinals.
To make it even more perplexing for those quarterfinalists who are used to at least two matches a day, if they are able to win the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Friday that’s the only championship-bracket round of the day. The semifinals are not until 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“I just have to relax and have fun and not think about wrestling until it’s time to wrestle,” Bakersfield High senior Andrew Bloemhof said.
Bloemhof, the fourth-seed at 138-pounds who signed to Cal State Bakersfield on Monday, is one of four Drillers to advance to the quarterfinals along with Jarad Priest (170), Justin Darter (220) and Josiah Hill (285).
Darter is the lone Driller who t has medaled at state, finishing eighth at 220 as a freshman last season.
Having gone through the tournament last year in the old two-day format, Darter said he found himself fading through the morning in anticipation.
“At first I was excited about the day then I got tired doing nothing,” Darter said. “I’ll do more to stay energized.”
Darter’s shot at another medal got a big boost when No. 1 seed Victor Jaquez of San Jose-Bellarmine Prep, ranked No. 5 in the nation by Intermat, was upset in the second round by Fresno-Edison’s Kwabena Watson, the 16-seed. Darter will wrestle Watson in the quarterfinals.
Neither Priest nor Hill have advanced to the quarterfinals before. Getting this chance as juniors has been part of the plan this season.
“It’s a big relief,” Hill said. “I wanted to do better than last year. This is what I wanted, to go out and compete with my friends.”
Priest has a familiar opponent in the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Christian Rodriguez from Selma. Rodriguez has beat Priest twice in 3-2 decisions.
“I know I can find a way to beat him,” Priest said. “I just need to dig down and find it inside me.”
While the quarterfinals for three of the BHS wrestlers is unfamiliar territory, it’s nothing new for the three Frontier wrestlers advancing.
Max Aguirre finished fourth at 152 last season. Now, after breezing through the first day, the Cal Poly-bound senior is eager to learn from last season heading into the final two days.
“I have trained the right way throughout my practices and I think I’ve done all of the building blocks I need to get me to the podium,” Aguirre said.
Fellow Frontier senior Cole Reyes has twice medaled at state. He finished fourth at 106 as a sophomore and took home fifth last season at 120.
Now at 126, Reyes is seeking a shot at a state title.
“I get one last shot to finish it all off and finally try and become a state champ,” he said.
The one local who has already tasted glory at state is also in the quarterfinals.
Frontier senior Trent Tracy, who like Aguirre and Reyes is headed to Cal Poly, beat Selma’s Rudy Garcia 6-0 in the second round to improve to 26-0 this season.
Tracy is the No. 1 seed at 182 after winning the 170 title as a junior last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.