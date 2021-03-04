Settled lawsuit clears a path for high school indoor sports to return

A high school sports calendar that was completely empty for months on end is starting to become stuffed to the absolute brim.
On Thursday, it was announced that a settlement had been reached in a lawsuit brought forth by the group Let them Play CA, ruling that indoor sports could return under the same guidelines recently passed to allow the return of outdoor sports.
If the ruling gains approval by the CIF and California Department of Public Health, basketball, volleyball and wrestling would all be allowed to return in counties at or below 14 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Kern County dropped below that total this week.
The settlement was widely celebrated by coaches and athletes throughout the state.
“All high school sports can resume in California,” Scripps Ranch football coach Marlon Gardinera told a group of reporters. “Kids can get back to doing what they love.”
How this impacts sports in Kern County and the Central Section remains to be seen.
Attorney Stephen Grebing, who represented Let Them Play CA in the lawsuit, said revised guidelines for youth sports would likely be published by the California Department of Public Health on Friday.
Regardless of the CDPH's ruling, sections and school districts will still have the final say as to whether or not teams can compete, and the ruling has yet to get a formal endorsement from the CIF.
In a text to The Californian, Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos said the organization was "reserving comment on the terms of the agreement until it is finalized."
Added Kern High School District School Support Services Director Stan Greene: "I'm really excited for our kids if this holds to be true. But we've received nothing official from anybody other than a generic, carefully worded letter from the CIF that said the same thing we all heard this morning."
However, Greene expects that the KHSD will be well-prepared to handle any future changes, thanks to a carefully worded motion passed at a board of trustees meeting earlier this week.
“Our board, on Monday night, authorized the resumption of athletics for our district … based on CIF and CDPH guidelines. They did that in case the guidelines were changed," Greene said. "So we don’t need to go back to our board, our board’s authorized it. They had the foresight to know things were probably going to change. As opposed to making us go back every time they changed, they gave us the ability to start implementing stuff when it got changed.”
Greene also met with KHSD athletic directors Thursday, saying the group was a mixture of happy and overwhelmed over the developments of recent weeks.
Still trying to sort out schedules for recently revived outdoor seasons, Greene says Thursday's ruling complicates matters further, but remained optimistic a resolution could be found.
"Within the past two weeks, we went from you could only play these four sports (golf, tennis, swimming and diving, and track and field) to you can play everything now. It’s kind of overwhelming for the athletic directors," he said. "We're still in the middle of sorting out what our schedules are going to look like for the sports that cleared last week.
"But we'll be able to pull it off. There's certainly some challenges, but not anything we're not already dealing with."
The Associated Press contributed to this report