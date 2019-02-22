Arvin’s historic season didn’t hit any roadblocks on Friday night.
The No. 1-seeded Bears beat No. 2 Fresno Christian 4-2 in overtime to take home the Central Section Division VI Girls Soccer Championship.
It’s the first section title in Arvin girls soccer history. The Bears, standing at 15-4-1 overall, also took home their first South Sequoia League championship earlier this year with an 11-1 league mark.
“Great freshmen, great returners,” said Arvin’s fifth year head coach Luis Tello. “We expected a great season but even this we didn’t expect. Just speechless right now.”
Friday’s win was a testament to the Bears’ resilience. Arvin fell behind 1-0 early on before tying the score 1-1 going into halftime.
Fresno Christian then went ahead 2-1 in the second half before the Bears tied the score once again in the closing minutes of regulation.
Arvin then dominated the overtime period to come away victorious.
Tello said he felt his team controlled play throughout. He said 10 to 12 missed opportunities factored in to the close score along with standout play from Fresno Christian sophomore Rylee Schwab.
“Historic season,” Tello said. “We came out here, we did what knew to do. Play soccer. We took a Valley title. First time in history.”
Goal scorers for the Bears were Noemi Velez, Ada Caraballo, Shelby Laster and Citlali Sanchez.
