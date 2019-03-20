The fun times keep coming for the Foothill boys basketball team, even two weeks after winning the CIF State Division V Championship.
In a treat for local fans seeking jaw-dropping dunks, Trojan seniors Elijah Seales and Edward “Squid” Turner were so masterful on their first two slams that the crowd demanded another round rather than crown co-champions. The duo gladly obliged during the slam dunk contest at the annual Kern High School District Basketball All-Star Games at Centennial on Wednesday.
“That was amazing,” Seales said. “It was so unexpected.”
After Turner scored a perfect 40 from the four judges representing local law enforcement and first responders with a one-handed dunk through his legs, Seales brought out an unexpected twist as he took off his jersey and donned a Michael Jordan No. 23 Chicago Bulls uniform.
Seales then soared over Turner’s dad, Joe, who happens to stand 6-foot-9, to also record a perfect score.
“Man, that’s just what Eli does,” Squid Turner said. “Not too many people know him, but he has crazy bounce. He makes dunks like that look easy.”
But the two had one more to go after the crowd wouldn’t take no for an answer.
Turner would score a 39 on a Jordan-like one-handed jam, as he took off from just inside the free throw line.
The night belonged to Seales, however, who leaped over Jamaal Chase from Ridgeview and Isaiah Hughes from Garces with a dunk where he put his entire forearm inside the rim, a la Vince Carter.
Turner did win the 3-point shooting contest in a three-way championship round over Bakersfield Christian’s Noah Taylor and Independence’s Kathon Crawford.
BCHS senior Kadar Waller was named the game's MVP after scoring 18 points to lead the Red Squad in a 92-84 victory.
Liberty’s Isaiah Hill was named the game’s top offensive player after scoring a game-high 19 for the Red Squad. Ridgeview’s Jamaal Chase was named Defensive Player of the Game.
Green makes the most of last shot
Garces senior Lexus Green thought her high school career was going to extend past the Central Section Championships.
But the Rams girls basketball team, which lost in the D-II section semifinals, declined to accept the bid for the state playoffs.
Green, who is still undecided on where she will play college basketball, scored a team-high 10 points for the Black Squad in Wednesday's 55-50 All-Star victory. Green was named the game’s MVP while Golden Valley’s Tiffany Amos was named Offensive Player of the Game with 10 points for the White Squad. Shafter’s Felicia Chacon was named Defensive Player of the Game.
“It felt great. I’ve missed it so much,” Green said. “I’ve tried staying with it and getting into open gyms with the boys at school. It was amazing. We made the decision to not go to state as a team, but it was an honor to be picked for the (All-Star) game and as the MVP.”
McFarland’s Neli Diaz beat out BHS’ Kiara Frink in the 3-point shooting contest.
Girls All-Star Game
Black 55, White 50
White: Diaz 6, Hernandez 5, Rodriguez 2, Frink 10, Sampley 3, Dzamesi 6, Almaguer 2, Smith 1, Chacon 3, Blackmon 2, Filkins 8.
Black: Green 10, Jennings 6, Jackson 2, Amos 9, Hsiung 8, Dougherty 8, Hurley 4, Lawton 2, Ezell 2, Flores 4.
Boys All-Star Game
Red 92, Blue 84
Blue: Garcia 2, Hill 19, Carter 8, Henry 5, Jandog 3, Taylor 12, Sakowski 7, Ervin 3, Chase 8, Hughes 12, Crawford 5.
Red: Waller 18, Valdez 9, Reyes 2, Perry 8, Birch 5, Sartin 5, Ferguson 4, Seales 4, Stingley 12, Stewart 2, Wesson 5, Turner 17.
