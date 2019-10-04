A look at local high school football scores in and around Bakersfield:
Liberty 17, Centennial 7 (Final)
Kennedy 48, Wasco 7 (Final)
Bakersfield Christian 47, West 6 (Final)
Shafter 47, McFarland 7 (Final)
Ridgeview 50, Golden Valley 18 (Final)
Highland 52, North 28 (Final)
East 45, Mira Monte 3 (Final)
Independence 23, Tehachapi 22 (Final)
Stockdale 33, Bakersfield High 20 (Final
Frontier 40, Garces 35 (Final)
South 70, Foothill 35 (Final)
Arvin 35, Chavez 34 (Final)
California City 28, Kern Valley 23 (Final)
