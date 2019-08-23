3rd quarter: Ridgeview 30, Stockdale 14
3rd quarter: Centennial 22, North 0
4th quarter: East 7, Golden Valley 6
4th quarter: Shafter 30, Mira Monte 22
FINAL: Wasco 45, Tehachapi 0
HALFTIME: Chavez 6, Delano 0
HALFTIME: Garces 0, BCHS 0
HALFTIME: Highland 14, Arvin 0
FINAL: Kennedy 56, Foothill 6.
FINAL: Calabasas 29, Bakersfield 14
FINAL: Liberty 24, Paso Robles 0
FINAL: McFarland 57, Avenal 0
FINAL: Boron 35, Yermo-Silver Valley 13
FINAL: Rosamond 36, Littlerock 24.
