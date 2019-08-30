West vs East HS Football

West High Running back Khaiden Dearmore (1) is gang tackled by East High Blades defenders on a short gain during Friday night's game.

 Jennifer Johnson / For The Californian

FINAL: Frontier 20, Paso Robles 10

FINAL: Arroyo Grande 28, Centennial 14

FINAL: Selma 35, Independence 0

FINAL: Clovis 41, Stockdale 15

FINAL: North 38, Golden Valley 14

FINAL: Liberty 21, Ridgeview 13

FINAL: Bakersfield High 49, Tehachapi 14

FINAL: West 26, East 23

FINAL: Bakersfield Christian 36, Central Valley Christian 0

FINAL: St. Joseph 17, Garces 0

FINAL: Kennedy 62, Mira Monte 0

FINAL: Highland 22, Shafter 17

FINAL: Foothill 14, Arvin 13

FINAL: South 35, Delano 7

FINAL: Cal City 8, Taft 6

FINAL: Strathmore 42, Boron 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.