FINAL: Frontier 20, Paso Robles 10
FINAL: Arroyo Grande 28, Centennial 14
FINAL: Selma 35, Independence 0
FINAL: Clovis 41, Stockdale 15
FINAL: North 38, Golden Valley 14
FINAL: Liberty 21, Ridgeview 13
FINAL: Bakersfield High 49, Tehachapi 14
FINAL: West 26, East 23
FINAL: Bakersfield Christian 36, Central Valley Christian 0
FINAL: St. Joseph 17, Garces 0
FINAL: Kennedy 62, Mira Monte 0
FINAL: Highland 22, Shafter 17
FINAL: Foothill 14, Arvin 13
FINAL: South 35, Delano 7
FINAL: Cal City 8, Taft 6
FINAL: Strathmore 42, Boron 6
