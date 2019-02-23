For the past three years, McFarland girls basketball center Kathy Rodriguez has looked up at the banner commemorating the team’s last Central Section championship from 1983 and thought one thing.
“I want us to be up there,” Rodriguez would say to herself. “I don’t care what happens. I just want our name to be up there.”
This year, the No. 2 Cougars (27-5) became the first team to make it to the section title game since 1983 but lost to No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (25-5), 50-38, at Selland Arena in Fresno on Saturday.
The Panthers won their second consecutive Central Section championship.
“It’s emotional. It’s tough,” McFarland head coach Johnny Samaniego said. “But we’re proud of them and what they have accomplished all throughout the whole season. It’s been a great, fun season.”
McFarland only trailed by six points at halftime before SJM broke the contest open with an 11-2 run in about the first three minutes of the third quarter.
The third was when the Cougars struggled the most, making only two of their 14 field goal attempts. Previously this season, it had been McFarland that would wear opponents down with their quick tempo and take over in the second half.
Panthers senior guard Aunjona James scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Macie James, a sophomore guard, tallied 12 points and seven rebounds for San Joaquin Memorial.
The Cougars didn’t have anyone reach double-digits in points, but senior center Kathy Rodriguez did haul in 13 rebounds to go along with nine points.
Rodriguez and Shania Perry helped McFarland battle back from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter. Rodriguez came down with a Perry free throw miss before putting it back up for a layup. The basket capped a 7-0 run for the Cougars.
“We played our hearts out, but it happens,” Rodriguez said. “We came up short. That’s it.”
McFarland was plagued by turnovers, committing 25 in the game. Even though the Cougars shot a better percentage (29.5) than the Panthers (27.3), San Joaquin Memorial secured the double-digit win by taking 22 more shots.
The Cougars also struggled from the free throw line, making 10 of their 28 attempts. It was a season-worst performance they said.
The loss is disappointing, but Samaniego hopes that McFarland can do what Sierra Pacific did last year. Sierra Pacific lost to SJM in the section title game before winning a state title.
“Hopefully now we can make a run in the state playoffs,” Samaniego said.
No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 50, No. 2 McFarland 38
MHS (27-5): E. Gonzalez 2, Diaz 6 (7 rebs), Hernandez 8, Rodriguez 9 (16 rebs), Perry 8 (8 rebs), Samaniego 5.
SJM (25-5): Velazquez 2, Shakoor 2, A. James 12 (13 rebs), M. James 12 (7 rebs, 4 steals), Parks 6, Murray 5, Whitfield 9, Garrett 2.
