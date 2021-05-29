Sala and Limpias give Garces girls third straight section doubles title

The Sala bloodline continues to produce great postseason results for the Garces Memorial girls tennis team.
After her sister Jackie claimed doubles titles each of the last two years, Jocie Sala got into the mix Saturday, teaming with Kylee Limpias for a dominant run through the Central Section Doubles Tournament finals at Buchanan High School.
Despite being the lower seed, the Ram tandem easily dispensed of top-seeded Ashley Cardot and Anushya Jayakumar of Clovis North, winning 6-1, 6-1. This followed an equally impressive 6-2, 6-0 takedown of Alexandra Caprau and Ingrid Chen of San Luis Obispo in the semifinals that morning.
"Oh my god, it's crazy that (we) won," Sala said afterwards. "I never thought I'd make it this far. I came from not knowing anything about doubles to winning CIF championships with my partner. It's really just overwhelming."
A lot more success could be in the works for the duo. Sala is a freshman, while Limpias is just a sophomore.
On the other end of the double's bracket, the Bakersfield Christian pair of Breanna Hiebert and Hannah Kratt overcame a disappointing 7-5, 6-4 loss to Cardot and Jayakumar in the semis, responding with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Caprau and Chen in the third-place match.
Locals take positions 2-4 in boys
A great season ended one win shy of a section title for Centennial's Brett Yackovich, who fell 6-0, 6-2 to No. 1 seed Vraj Patel of Clovis East in the final round of the singles tournament.
Yackovich, who earlier in the week helped lead to the Golden Hawks to their first team section title in 22 years, got to the final round with a 6-4, 7-5 semifinal win over Liberty's Sage Nguyen in the morning.
An all-Kern County affair for third place proved to be a thrilling affair, as Bakersfield Christian's Ryan Bashirtash survived a marathon third-set tie-breaker, defeating Nguyen 11-9. The players each earned a 6-4 win in the opening two sets.
Bashirtash fell 6-1, 6-4 to Patel in his semifinal match.