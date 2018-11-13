Wednesday is the first day high school seniors can sign National Letters of Intent to respective college athletic programs.
Football is the only sport omitted from this commitment period. The early signing period for football takes place from Dec. 19-21, while football National Signing Day is officially on Feb. 6.
Here’s a list of Bakersfield athletes signing with Division I schools on Wednesday. Did we miss anyone? If so, please email the student-athlete’s name, high school, sport and college destination to sports_staff@bakersfield.com.
Lauren Eknoian, Centennial volleyball, Cal State Northridge
Baylee Garrett, Centennial softball, Cal State Bakersfield
Elise Ferreira, Liberty volleyball, Oregon
Isaiah Hill, Liberty boys basketball, Tulsa
Talia Nielsen, Liberty softball, Cal State Bakersfield
Gillian Galicia, Liberty golf, Cal State Bakersfield
Perri Starkey, Garces volleyball, UC Davis
Lailah Green, Garces volleyball, Campbell (N.C.)
Maverick Pavletich, Garces boys golf, Pacific
Kobe Silva, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield
Cole Reyes, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Max Aguirre, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Trent Tracy, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Andie Gaines, Independence girls soccer, Cal State Bakersfield
Sabrina Weinman, South girls soccer, San Jose State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.