The college football season is quickly approaching and could be one of the better seasons for former Kern County standouts.
Here are the headliners and the full list of locals on roster this fall for FBS and FCS programs.
The headliners
Krys Barnes, UCLA, senior, linebacker, Liberty - Returns as an unquestioned leader for the Bruins this season on defense. After starting eight games as a sophomore in 2017, Barnes started all 12 games for UCLA last fall while finishing second on the team with 85 tackles and had 10 tackles for loss. Won the Iron Bruin Award, given to the most outstanding efforts in the weight room for UCLA players. His durability and added size and strength gives Barnes a chance to get drafted next spring.
Brandon Jones, UTEP, senior, quarterback, Bakersfield Christian (Bakersfield College) - After graduating from Bakersfield Christian in 2015, Jones has taken the long road to becoming a Division I starting quarterback in college football. After two years at QB for Bakersfield College, Jones accepted a scholarship off to UTEP and started one game in 2018 for the Miners, who one just one game last fall. Now a senior, Jones is the projected starter heading into fall camp with the hopes of making the most of his final season in college.
Jordan Love, Utah State, junior, quarterback, Liberty - Love went from a high school standout with just one offer (Utah State) in 2016 to one of the top rated quarterbacks in the country heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Just this week, Yahoo! Sports put out a mock draft, and Love is projected to be the fifth quarterback taken, in the third round. And it’s only his junior year this fall. After a standout sophomore campaign (3,567 yards, 32 TDs), Love could be the preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and is on numerous national watch lists.
Lawrence White, Iowa State, junior, strong safety, Ridgeview/ Sheldon Croney, Jr., Iowa State, senior, running back, Ridgeview - It’s been a long and windy road for Sheldon Croney since his senior year at Ridgeview in 2014, but the senior is atop the depth chart for the first time at Iowa State at running back for the Cyclones. Also slated as a starter is former high school teammate Lawrence White, who is listed as the starter at free safety after making six starts in 2018. These two helped lead Ridgeview to the state playoffs five years ago, is it time to lead Iowa State to prominence?
Cameron Williams, Washington, freshman, strong safety, Bakersfield - Washington had eight players drafted in the draft this year, including three defensive backs. One of those was Taylor Rapp, who started all three years for the Huskies before declaring for the draft after his junior season. That opens the door for Williams, a true freshman, who graduated in December from BHS to enroll at UW. It’s worked out. Williams was a standout in spring ball and has a chance to break the starting lineup this fall for one of the top programs in the country.
Complete list of FBS and FCS players
Football Bowl Subdivision
Name, college, years, position, previous school
Ryan Aguilar, Army, freshman, LS, Liberty
Johnny Balderas, San Jose State, sophomore, CB, Liberty
Krys Barnes, UCLA, senior, LB, Liberty
Isaac Bowers, Air Force, freshman, S, Garces
Michael Bray, UNLV, freshman, OL, Liberty
Kurtis Brown, Fresno State, sophomore, DL, Liberty (Arizona)
Gabe Cherry, Cal, sophomore, DE, Centennial
Chris Coleman, Fresno State, sophomore, WR, Garces
Sheldon Croney, Jr., Iowa State, senior, RB, Ridgeview
Nathan De Jager, UNLV, junior, P/PK, Bakersfield Christian (Bakersfield College)
Ty Eddington, Eastern Michigan, senior, DL, East (Bakersfield College)
Alex Galland, San Jose State, senior, P, Liberty (Yale)
Keonte Glinton, Wyoming, freshman, DB, Bakersfield Christian
Ruben Guerra, UTEP, senior, OL, Liberty
Carl Jones, UCLA, freshman, DB, Bakersfield
Brandon Jones, UTEP, senior, QB, Bakersfield Christian (Bakersfield College)
Jeffery Jones, New Mexico, senior, TE, Bakersfield College
Quincy Jountti, USC, junior, RB, Liberty (Sac State)
Jordan Love, Utah State, junior, QB, Liberty
Carson Olivas, UCLA, junior, P, Bakersfield (Bakersfield College)
Cameron Roberson, UMass, junior, WR, Garces (Bakersfield College)
Braylin Scott, Colorado State, senior, DB, Liberty
Derrick Vickers, Utah, senior, WR, Bakersfield (Bakersfield College)
Colby Warkentin, Fresno State, freshman, DL, Centennial
Lawrence White, Iowa State, junior, DB, Ridgeview
Cameron Williams, Washington, freshman, strong safety, Bakersfield
Football Championship Subdivision
Name, college, years, position, previous school
Will Alexander, Elon, freshman, QB, Centennial
Scott Boylan, Brown, junior, WR, Garces
Conor Bruce, Cal Poly, sophomore, QB, Garces
Marcus Bruce, Sacramento State, senior, LB, Bakersfield
Jacinto Castillo, Northern Arizona, sophomore, FB, Ridgeview
Jeremiah Foster, Sacramento State, sophomore, WR, Bakersfield Christian
Ivan Garza, Sacramento State, freshman, OL, Kennedy
Ben Hakimi, Cal Poly, junior, DB, Garces
Isaiah Jernagin, Cal Poly, freshman, DB, Bakersfield
Amir Knox, UC Davis, sophomore, DB, Ridgeview
Calvin Martin, Sacramento State, senior, TE, Burroughs (Citrus College)
Justin McGill, Sacramento State, freshman, DB, Bakersfield
Caden Ochoa, Cal Poly, freshman, DB, Bakersfield
Alex Rockwell, Portland State, sophomore, OL, Burroughs (College of the Canyons)
Sam Stewart, Jr., Cal Poly, freshman, FB, Liberty
Gilbert Varela, Idaho State, sophomore, DL, Independence (Ventura College)
Calvin Yurosek, Cal Poly, freshman, OL, Bakersfield Christian
Did we miss someone? Email sports_staff@bakersfield.com. This is for FBS and FCS programs only. It does not reflect for local standouts playing for D-II, D-III or NAIA programs.
