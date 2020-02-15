Jacen Roberson and Kobe Silva wasted no time introducing themselves to the Division I baseball world on Friday.
Though the final outcome, a 5-2 loss to Washington State, wasn't what they wanted, the local duo came out on fire in their first game at Cal State Bakersfield, making their presences felt immediately.
On just the second pitch he faced, Roberson, a redshirt freshman from Garces, blasted a shot to the wall in right field, a hit he legged into a triple.
"I was not going to let myself get into a deep count," Roberson said. "And luckily, I got the second pitch right over the middle. It was kind of hard to miss. I just let my hands work and just started running."
Two batters later, Silva, a true freshman from Frontier, found an opening on the other side of the field, driving home Roberson with a double.
In a seemingly high-pressure situation, Silva says he wasn't intimidated to face Division I pitching for the first time in a regular season game.
"It's just another baseball game," he said. "It's another pitcher versus another hitter. I just had a good barrel on it. I saw a lot of different pitches, battled up there and the outcome came to me."
Roberson was just getting warmed up. He singled and stole second in his second at bat, then recorded his first collegiate RBI in his third, driving home Angel Saldivar in the fourth inning.
He finished 3-for-5, just missing a fourth hit in the ninth inning when he flew out to the warning track in left. He followed that up Saturday by going 2-for-2 with a walk in a 3-2 win in the second game of the series with the Cougars.
Silva, who was 0-for-2 Saturday, also got on base two more times in the season opener, drawing walks in the fourth and seventh innings.
According to the school's athletic department, Roberson and Silva are the first freshmen to reach base in their first games at CSUB since Jeremy Rodriguez, who did so in the program's first ever game in 2009.
The early success wasn't a surprise to Roadrunner coach Jeremy Beard, who says he had complete confidence that the pair could quickly make the leap to the D-I level.
"We recruited those guys knowing they were going to come in and impact us right away," Beard said. "(That was) nothing unexpected in our camp. We've seen them play. To watch them come out here where other people could see it is nice."
For Roberson and Silva, the breakout performances were made all the nicer by the fact that they happened in front of a lot of familiar faces.
"We're in our hometown," Roberson said. "We've got a lot of fans (here) for us. It brings good crowds and it's fun. It's our first time being on the field in a collegiate game so we made the best of it."
Eric Charles drove in the game-winning run with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Roadrunners to a 3-2 win Saturday. The final game of the series with the Cougars will begin at noon Sunday.
