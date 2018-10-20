Justin Hinzo completed 6 of 8 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, while Shawn Allen carried the ball eight times for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead Ridgeview to a 48-0 win over Tehachapi.
The victory may have been a costly one, however, as the Wolf Pack lost running back Alijah Alexander-Williams to an broken tibia late in the third quarter, according to head coach Dennis Manning.
Ridgeview 48, Tehachapi 0
Tehachapi 0 0 0 0-0
Ridgeview 19 0 15 14-48
First quarter
R- Thompson 39 pass from Hinzo (pass fail)
R- Alexander-Williams 16 run (run fail)
R- Deans 19 pass from Hinzo (Guillen kick)
Third quarter
R- Thompson 45 INT return (Guillen kick)
R- Allen 14 run (pass good)
Fourth quarter
R- Thompson 7 pass from Hinzo (Guillen kick)
R- Sandoval 1 run (Guillen kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING- Tehachapi: Garcia 13-39, Palmer 5-7, King 5-5, Stowers 2-4, Finklea 3-(-1), Ledesma 2-6, Adams 1-15; Ridgeview: Alexander-Williams 4-45, Hinzo 5-10, Hall 2-19, Ramirez 1-12, Allen 8-103, Sandoval 5-36.
PASSING- Tehachapi: Garcia 3-9-2-30; Ridgeview: Hinzo 6-8-0-141.
RECEIVING- Tehachapi: Finklea 2-19, Adams 1-11; Ridgeview: Thompson 3-110, Deans 2-31, Hall 1-0.
SYL W-L: Tehachapi 1-3 (2-7), Ridgeview 3-1 (6-3)
Log In
