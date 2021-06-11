Ridgeview tabs Quinn as new football coach

Casey Quinn has been named the new varsity football coach at Ridgeview High School, the school announced in a press release Friday afternoon.
Quinn, who last worked as the wide receivers' coach at Bakersfield Col8lege, comes to Ridgeview having previously held the head coaching positions at Chavez, Clovis North and McFarland.
Quinn won a South Sequoia League title at Chavez in 2014 and went 11-21 in three seasons at McFarland from 2017-19.
"I am eager to get started and be a part of Ridgeview's learning community," Quinn said in a press release. "We are going to work very hard to develop a productive student-athlete in the classroom and outside of the classroom.
"I am excited about starting a new journey with the coaches, parents and student-athletes of Ridgeview High."
Quinn replaces Rich Cornford, who resigned shortly after the close of the 2021 spring season.
Quinn is scheduled to meet with players and the members of his coaching staff for the first time on Monday.