While hardly the prettiest start, the inaugural South Yosemite Conference boys basketball tournament certainly had a memorable close to its first day of action.
Noah Hernandez hit a running layup early in the overtime period, and Ridgeview closed things out at the foul line, overcoming a late Golden Valley rally with a 53-49 overtime win in a tournament play-in game at North High School Saturday.
The Bulldogs struggled to score all night and found themselves down by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter. They eventually got within a point, only Golden Valley to stretch its lead back to 45-39 with just over a minute to play.
But thanks to Marquel Bruley, and some untimely Wolf Pack free throw misses, the game would be extended. Bruley hit a pull-up triple with 1:18 to play to cut the deficit to 45-42.
After a pair of missed free throws at the other end, Bruley again got an open look from 3-point range and buried it, tying the game at 45. Bruley finished with a team-high 11 points.
The Wolf Pack proceeded to miss two more free throws with under 30 seconds to play, forcing the game to overtime.
Josh Esparza missed another free throw early in the overtime period, but connected on the second to give the Wolf Pack a 46-45 lead. On the next possession, Hernandez hit Ridgeview's only field goal of the overtime to stretch the lead to three.
After two more stops, the Wolf Pack atoned for their foul line struggles at the end of regulation, hitting four in a row to ice the game.
“When they hit the (tying) 3, I got nervous," admitted Ridgeview coach Michael Martin. "I thought we were going to fold. But this was actually one of our better games today as far as staying close as a team. The way we closed as a team, I’m proud of my guys.”
Hernandez led all players with 12 points while teammate Kenny Eggleston had 13 rebounds.
In defeat, Golden Valley forward Markell Brooks was a force on the glass, pulling down 22 rebounds.
The win gives the Wolf Pack a date with top tournament seed Bakersfield at North High on Monday. The Drillers defeated the Wolf Pack 72-24 when they squared off in the regular season.
“They’re tough," Martin said of the Drillers. "We know what they’re going to bring. They’ve been the best team in Bakersfield for years now, there’s no question about that. We’re just going to try to hand tight and compete.”
Tehachapi smothers Highland
A suffocating full-court press helped Tehachapi open up an early 13-2 lead and the Warriors stayed in control in a 64-46 win over Highland in the tournament opener.
The Warriors forced 22 Scot turnovers and were led by the balanced scoring attack of Nathanael Betz and Ryan Jones, who scored 15 and 13 points respectively.
With the win, Tehachapi will face second seeded Bakersfield Christian at approximately 6 p.m. at North High on Tuesday.
Manny Penaloza had a team-high 11 points in defeat for Highland.
