Ridgeview entered the Central Section Division I Boys Soccer Championship game on Friday night winners of 13 straight contests.
Unfortunately, No. 14 didn’t come to fruition.
The No. 7-seeded Wolf Pack fell to No. 4 Fresno-Central 3-2 in overtime at Koligian Stadium in Fresno.
Ridgeview went ahead 1-0 at the outset of the second half off a goal from Kevin Cazares. Central responded with a goal off a penalty kick with about eight minutes to go in regulation. Ridgeview goalkeeper Adrian Sandoval made the initial save before the Grizzlies put home the rebound.
The Wolf Pack went ahead on a goal from Osvaldo Navarro in the first overtime period only to see Central tie the score once again on a free kick from the top of the box.
The Grizzlies went on the win in the fourth OT period, a sudden-death marker off another free kick.
Ridgeview coach Phil Collignon said it was tough to see the Grizzlies score off three free kicks but also tipped his hat to the opposition.
“We felt we were robbed a little bit….But that’s how it goes, that’s how playoffs go, that’s how soccer goes,” Collignon said. “They took advantage and they did well. They’re a good team.”
The Wolf Pack are 17-6-1 on the season and are hopeful for a state tournament berth. Central is 24-7-1.
“We’re really appreciative of everyone,” Collignon said. “There’s a lot that goes into a soccer season. Admin, janitorial staff, parents, supporters. We’re thankful for all those people.”
