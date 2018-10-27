Shawn Allen carried the ball six times for 149 yards and a pair of scores, while Tahj Wright ran the ball four times for 50 yards and a touchdown for Ridgeview.
Both Allen and Wright added interception returns for touchdowns as well.
Ridgeview wraps up the regular season with a 7-3 record while Tehachapi was 2-8.
