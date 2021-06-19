Ridgeview rallies past Kerman, wins D-III section baseball title

Ridgeview baseball coach Jason Hunsaker put his team through a brutal regular season with hopes that it would make them better by the time the playoffs rolled around.
Hunsaker's play came to fruition on Saturday.
Freshman Adam Salazar had three hits and two RBIs, driving in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Wolf Pack edged Kerman 3-2 in the championship game of the Division III Central Section Tournament in Kerman Saturday afternoon.
Salazar played well above his experience level, driving home Antonio Nunez, who hit a one-out double, then advanced to third base on an error that would have been the final out of the inning.
Ridgeview evened the game 2-2 in the fifth inning, as Jorge Gutierrez singled and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.
The offense was aided by a great relief pitching performance by sophomore Bradley Perez, who struck out four without allowing a hit in three innings of work to get the win.
The win completes a terrific turnaround for the Wolf Pack, who after playing a Division I-heavy schedule during the regular season, entered section play just 8-10 and on a five-game losing streak.