Just six minutes shy of three hours since the first pitch was thrown, Jose Ruiz pumped his right fist after striking out Nick Flowers.
That pitch ended a 10-inning marathon for Ridgeview in a 7-5 road win at Bakersfield Christian on Thursday.
The win keeps the Wolf Pack undefeated in South Yosemite League play three games in.
In a very unconventional way, the Wolf Pack walked away feeling fortunate to win knowing the top half of the lineup for Ridgeview (9-3, 3-0) did not play up to expectation.
“We’ve had a lot of that lately,” Ridgeview assistant coach Robert Shahan said. “Our best guys have not performed the way we expect them to. It’s been the bottom of our lineup.”
On Thursday, it was junior Gavyn Siefert, who was batting out of the sixth hole.
Siefert had singles in all five of his at bats, driving in four runs and scored the go-ahead on an RBI double by Julian Sandoval in the top of the 10th inning.
“I knew it was going to be in a hard fought win,” Siefert said. “I didn’t think it was go 10. Coming away with the win is good. However it happens, I’ll take it.”
Ridgeview did get on the board early against BCHS (2-7, 1-2) ace Kyle Langston.
Siefert hit a bases clearing 3-run single to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 cushion in the top of the first.
But the Eagles tacked on two themselves in the bottom half of the opening frame.
Riley Moran, who came in with 31 strikeouts in 15 ⅔ innings pitched, hit leadoff hitter Daniel Paul with the first pitch. Paul scored on an RBI single by Milo Villalobos and Langston scored on one-run single by Noah Granillo to cut the lead to 3-2.
Both pitchers settled into the game as Langston gave up just one unearned run, off a fielding error, in the third inning the rest of his outing that lasted until the sixth.
Moran gave up just two runs before he left in the sixth as well.
BCHS tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Paul, scoring Everett Johnson.
The Wolf Pack retook the lead in the top of the seventh on a bloop single by Siefert, scoring Miguel Castillo in the top of the seventh before BCHS tied the scored at 5-5 as Ruiz hit Cole Wattenberger, scoring Langston.
Both squads were quiet for the next two innings before Siefert led off the top of the 10th and advanced to second on a pass ball. A balk called on Granillo moved Siefert over to third and eventually scored the go-ahead run on an RBI double by Sandoval, who scored scored on a pass ball to give the Wolf Pack a two-run cushion before Ruiz struck out two in the bottom half of the inning.
“We are excited because we are going to get a lot better,” Shahan said. “We know that we can tell them that we have a lot to work on and they know they will keep working everyday.”
