Ridgeview grad Lawrence White signs contract with Super Bowl champion Bucs

The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft quickly faded for Lawrence White.
A former two-way star at Ridgeview, White inked an undrafted free agent contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers just minutes after the draft came to a close on Saturday. He'll join the team as a defensive back.
White comes to Tampa after a strong collegiate career at Iowa State, where he started all 25 of the Cyclones' games over the past two seasons, earning All Big-12 Honorable Mention honors in both 2019 and 2020. He finished his college career with 206 tackles and three interceptions.
This came after a decorated run with the Wolf Pack, who he led to a Division II state title as a quarterback and defensive back as a senior in 2015.
Six former Kern County prep stars were on NFL rosters a season ago. From the undrafted ranks, former Liberty linebacker and 2020 rookie Krys Barnes had 80 tackles, the third most on a Green Bay team the Buccaneers defeated in the NFC Championship game.