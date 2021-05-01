You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ridgeview grad Lawrence White signs contract with Super Bowl champion Bucs

White_Lawrence19Iowa_1.jpg

After making Big-12 Honorable Mention as a junior, former Ridgeview High School star Lawrence White (No. 11) is hoping for grander things in his final season at Iowa State in 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Iowa State Athletics

The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft quickly faded for Lawrence White.

A former two-way star at Ridgeview, White inked an undrafted free agent contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers just minutes after the draft came to a close on Saturday. He'll join the team as a defensive back.

White comes to Tampa after a strong collegiate career at Iowa State, where he started all 25 of the Cyclones' games over the past two seasons, earning All Big-12 Honorable Mention honors in both 2019 and 2020. He finished his college career with 206 tackles and three interceptions.

This came after a decorated run with the Wolf Pack, who he led to a Division II state title as a quarterback and defensive back as a senior in 2015.

Six former Kern County prep stars were on NFL rosters a season ago. From the undrafted ranks, former Liberty linebacker and 2020 rookie Krys Barnes had 80 tackles, the third most on a Green Bay team the Buccaneers defeated in the NFC Championship game.

Coronavirus Cases