Ridgeview at BHS football game postponed until April 30

A scheduled Friday night football game between Ridgeview and Bakersfield High has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
It will mark the second week in a row the Drillers have been unable to compete, as their week two game against Stockdale was also postponed. That game is unlikely to be made up, as Stockdale already has a previously postponed matchup with Frontier scheduled for April 30, the final week of scheduled competition.
Friday's game with Ridgeview, however, is expected to be made up. In a text to the Californian, Bakersfield High Athletic Director Jeff Scott said the Wolf Pack and Drillers will play a varsity only game at 7 p.m. on April 30.
Scott also expects BHS to return to the field for its next scheduled game, a home tilt against Frontier on April 16