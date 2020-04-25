The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft didn't last long for Liberty graduate Krys Barnes.
Just moments after going undrafted, the former Patriot linebacker agreed to a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon.
And We Have another GREEN BAY PACKER! Congratulations to Liberty Gridiron Patriot Krys Barnes @KrysBarnes on signing with The Green Bay Packers! Teammates together again! God Bless these two! #PatsUp🇺🇸👆🏼 #GoPack🧀🧀 pic.twitter.com/P1nF1XLJ74— Liberty Patriot Gridiron (@GridironPatriot) April 25, 2020
Barnes became the second member of Liberty's 2016's graduation class to land in Green Bay. His teammate and friend Jordan Love, the school's former quarterback, was taken by the Packers in the first round of the draft Thursday night.
Barnes and Love have worked out together in Bakersfield on an almost daily basis during the pre-draft process.
Barnes was a three-year starter at UCLA, finishing his college career with 212 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.
(1) comment
I wonder if Love put a good word in?
However it happened its awesome.
