If being able to battle through adversity is a sign of future playoff success, the postseason is looking quite promising for the Bakersfield Christian volleyball team.
The Eagles overcame late-match deficits in all three sets, rallying for a 27-25, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Frontier Tuesday night.
The Eagles opened the night with a stunning comeback in a first set that saw Frontier jump out to an 8-1 lead. Trailing by as many as nine points, Bakersfield Christian fought off match point five times, rallying for a 27-25 win.
Temi Sule gave gave the Eagles their first lead at 26-25 with a kill before Gwyneth Bouma ended the set with an ace.
Sule, whose kill down 16-7 kick-started the initial rally, said there was no panic on the court despite the large early deficit.
“We knew we could do it," she said. “We maintained that discipline. We shook it off and we came together as a team to come back.”
Frontier again looked to be comfortably ahead in set two, racing out to a 17-10 advantage following consecutive aces by Natalie Sharp. But from there on out, the set was all Eagles, who closed on a 15-4 run, highlighted by back-to-back Addie Schaefer aces.
Though not as decisively, Bakersfield Christian again found itself trailing late in the third set, as the Titans pulled ahead 19-18 on a Caterra Daniels ace.
Resilient as ever, the Eagles proceeded to score seven of the last night points, led by Lexi Reynish, who had three aces in four serves.
Against a team that will likely be their biggest challenger for the top seed in the Central Division II Playoffs, Eagle coach Matt Touchstone says winning in such a fashion Tuesday will be of great benefit to his squad in the coming weeks.
"It's a confidence booster for sure," he said. "As we started clawing back we started passing better, executing our gameplan a little better. Winning like this helps a lot.”
