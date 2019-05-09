Centennial graduate Cody Kessler has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple media reports.
Kessler was expected to be in a battle for backup quarterback heading into his fourth season in the NFL behind recently acquired Nick Foles.
Kessler was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded to Jacksonville prior to the 2018 season.
Kessler has started 12 career games, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. The 25-year old took the field collegiately at USC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.