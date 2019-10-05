One consistent positive during a disappointing 1-3 start to the football season has been Bakersfield College's ability to take the ball away.
The Renegade defense was as opportunistic once again against Orange Coast Saturday.
Brock Mather intercepted two passes and the Renegades picked off four as a team, going into a bye week on a positive note with a 28-3 win over the Pirates in Costa Mesa.
With the Renegades already up 14-3, Mather recorded his second pick off a tipped ball, setting the Renegades up in Pirate territory with 49 seconds left.
In just 19 seconds, they extended their lead on a touchdown pass from Braden Wingle to Labrevon Austin.
It was Wingle's second touchdown pass of the first half, having connected with Isaiah Martin on a screen pass from 32-yards out on the previous drive. He added his first career rushing touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.
Martin began the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run on the opening series of the game.
Justin Harrington and Bryce Moore also recorded interceptions for the Renegades, who were second in the CCCAA with nine picks with nine entering the night.
BC, which closes non-conference play 2-3, gets a week off before opening Southern California Football Association North play against No. 5 Ventura in Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
