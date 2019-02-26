Ty Rose was sweating long enough over the previous week that anything that seemed to come his way Tuesday was a breeze.
The Foothill boys soccer coach stood midfield Friday night as Foothill withheld Southeast Yosemite League rival Mira Monte in penalty kicks for the Central Section Division IV championship.
Then Rose had to plead his case to get out of jury duty on Monday.
Despite missing practice Monday, Rose got dismissed from jury duty and was present for the Trojans 2-1 victory over L.A.-George Washington Prep in the opening round of the CIF State Southern California D-IV regional opener.
“It was pretty stressful,” Rose said. “I did miss practice (Monday), but luckily the judge let me off and I was here tonight. It would have been close with a 4 p.m. start.”
The Trojans will host No. 3 Fullerton-Troy at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
Foothill (22-1-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a free kick by Erazmo Hernandez.
But the Generals hit the equalizer just two minutes later as Kenys Lopez was able to score within the box.
But as quickly as Washington (13-2-1) responded, the Trojans capitalized even sooner.
Less than a minute later, Foothill’s game-winner was a goal by Everardo Arce, his 19th of the season.
“We can strike quick when we put it together,” Rose said. “Definitely not one of our best games.”
It was the first game of the season in the daylight for Foothill.
But Arce stated that despite the short notice on scouting the opponent and the rare game not under the lights, the fans for Foothill helped the team get energized quickly.
“It helped us out a lot because when no one comes and supports you, there isn’t that motivation,” Arce said of the near capacity crowd on the home side for Foothill. “They give us motivation to keep going.”
The win also sets up a fifth consecutive home playoff game after the Trojans were seeded No. 1 in the section playoffs. The 22 wins this season is also one short of the win total of 23 for the Trojans the previous three seasons.
“It’s really fun because in our previous seasons we would lose and lose and none of us wanted to show up to practice,” Arce said. “Now that we are winning and actually proving a point, it’s our redemption year. This feels good winning and doing in front of everyone that supports us.”
