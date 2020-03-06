Not long ago, the idea that Garces would be on the cusp of winning a second straight boys soccer regional titles seemed, to put it mildly, far-fetched.
In fact, for an extended period, even winning a single game was a very tall task for the Rams.
Garces players walked off the field with an all-too-familiar feeling in the 2013-14 regular season finale. That game, a 1-0 loss to Foothill, secured a third consecutive winless season for the program. In that time, the Rams played 55 games without recording so much as a tie, let alone a win.
But those hardships have become a thing of the past. Now a dominant force in the CIF, Garces is in position to win the sport's top prize for the second time in as many seasons.
One year removed from a 2-0 Division-5 Regional championship win over Pasadena-Marshall, the second-seeded Rams are set to host another title game, this time against No. 6 Santiago in the Division 3 championship, which will take place at Sam Tobias Field at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The turnaround didn't happen overnight. A six-win season in 2014-15 was followed by a four-win 15-16, then another six-win campaign in 16-17.
But after putting together a 15-8-3 record in 2017-18, the program's first winning season in a decade, the Rams have taken off and enter Saturday having won 51 games over the last two years.
"I think it's a credit to these kids," co-head coach Robbie Gouk said after Thursday's 3-0 semifinal win over Norwalk. "They've gone through the struggle of not winning (a lot of) games and they've built this program. Hopefully we can keep this going."
Perhaps most impressive is that these Rams have kept things going with their top player at less than 100 percent all season.
After scoring 43 goals last season, including both Ram goals in the region final win over Marshall, senior Ebubechukwu Epkemogu has been limited to 14 games with a nagging quad injury in 2019-20. The Cal State Bakersfield commit will not play Saturday.
In his absence, junior Alexander Halevy, who scored just four goals last season, has stepped up, finding the back of the net 30 times, while senior Moises Cisneros has added 21 goals.
Cisneros (19) and Halevy (17) also lead the team in assists, while sophomore Fletcher Bank has added 10 goals.
"Without (Epkemogu) some other people (had) to step up and we have to create certain situations for them to produce," Gouk said. "Alex has done that all year, Moises has done it, Fletcher's done it."
The scoring balance was on display against Norwalk on Thursday with three different players accounting for the team's three goals. Elijah Toppila converted a fast break in the final seconds of the first half, then Bank and Angel Navarro added goals in the second.
The offense has been accompanied by a defense that's allowed just seven goals in the last 16 games, all Ram wins.
"What's gotten us here is the fact that we've defended as a team," sophomore goalie Palmer Bank said Thursday, after he and the Rams pitched their 15th shutout of the season. "That puts so much pressure off of me. If we do that on Saturday, I think we'll be able to win."
Standing between the Rams and another region title is a Santiago team the routed top-ranked Hart 4-0 in semifinal play Thursday, scoring all of its goals in the second half.
A second regional crown would likely further boost the confidence of a Ram team well-equipped to contend for the foreseeable future.
Five of the team's top seven scorers, its goalie and numerous defenders are set to return next year. And having already turned the program's fortunes 180 degrees, the returning core thinks a win Saturday can help spring them forward to further success.
"It's all very exciting and I can't wait to see what the future holds," Toppila said. "It's all just coming together at the right time and I'm happy to be part of it."
