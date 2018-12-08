It was fitting that South and Mira Monte — two chief rivals in the Southeast Yosemite League — met Saturday for early-season championship bragging rights.
It was the Rebels that came away victorious, however, 2-0 in the 2018 South High Rebel Winter Classic at the Kern County Soccer Complex.
The win moved South to 7-2-2 on the season while Mira Monte is 5-3-3.
“It’s a healthy rivalry,” South head coach Diego Cano said. “It feels good beating them because it’s one of those things, we know what we’re getting into as far as league goes. It allows us to better prepare and be ready for that. We want a fifth SEYL title.”
The league titles Cano was referring to are part of a strong portfolio for South High boys soccer, which also holds three Central Section championships and a South Regional title in 2016.
This year’s team looks strong once again and continued building off its early-season succes with Saturday's tournament championship.
The title game saw South get on the board with two goals early — coming off a free kick from Benjamin Montes right off the bat, and then a penalty kick from Alexis Rivas.
From there, the Rebels played with composure and controlled the game’s tempo.
“The boys have worked with that. I’ve been stressing that. Reiterating that when we watch film,” Cano said. “We can’t just go buck-wild — it doesn’t matter if we’re up, down or tied. They really, really showed it this weekend.”
Rivas’ goal was preceded by a critical play that undoubtedly played a factor in the outcome as well.
With a South High attacker one-on-one with Mira Monte goalkeeper Jose Saavedra, officials ruled that Saavedra intentionally slid into the player’s legs and took him out as opposed to making a play on the ball.
The play resulted in a red card and had a three-pronged effect on the Lions — Saavedra was eliminated from the game, it gave South a penalty kick (which resulted in Rivas' goal) and forced Mira Monte to play a man down for the remainder of the contest.
“The red card changes the entire game,” said Lions head coach Ben Warren. “It’s a play where it’s a 50-50 ball in the box. Our goalie went down to make a play on the ball and their guy ran into him. I don’t think it was a foul at all. It was a bad call and it completely changed the game.”
Despite Saturday’s outcome, the Lions figure to be solid once again in their own right.
The defending Central Section Division IV champions graduated a strong senior class, although have a quality program and should be in the thick of things as the season progresses.
“I think we’ve got talent,” Warren said.
The Rebels like their chances as well.
“We’ve got to take Valley,” Rivas said of South’s expectations in 2018-19. “Win every game, take it one by one. And see what happens from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.