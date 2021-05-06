Randle dominates inside as Ridgeview girls improve to 4-0

Makaiyah Randle could only smile as the shot she just put through the basket was waved off, having left her hand just after time ran out in the third quarter.
That buzzer was the only thing that could contain Randle on Thursday night.
The Ridgeview senior finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and six steals and helped the Wolf Pack pull away with a dominant third quarter in a 62-33 win over Highland in girls basketball.
After struggling on offense in the first quarter, Ridgeview took a 10-9 lead at the end of the period on a turnaround jumper by Journie Hayden, a shot that kick-started a 9-0 run that put the Wolf Pack in control for good.
Ridgeview finished the game with 19 steals and used its pressure defense to create transition scoring opportunities, building a lead that allowed them to pound the ball inside in the second half.
“What we try to do is play with pace and wear down the opponent, then go to the power game later," Wolf Pack coach Travis Bivens said. "We want to get the ball into our guards’ hands and let them create opportunities for everyone on the floor."
Those opportunities were plentiful for Randle, who got to the rim with ease, scoring 11 points in the third quarter and playing with a confidence that grew visibly stronger after every basket.
"Once I see (a defender) on my hip, I just go to work," she said. "It’s an easy bucket.”
Alexus Macias added 15 points for Ridgeview, which has won its first four games by an average of 26.5 points. And considering that several key players are either out or limited by injuries, players feel like the team has yet to even scratch the surface of its ability.
"Honestly, it’s just the beginning," Randle said. "We’ve got so much work to do. We’re going to dominate. This is our season."
Amelia Ferguson had 14 points and eight rebounds for Highland, which drops to 0-4.