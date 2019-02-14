Not only was Garces the far superior team talent wise Thursday night, they also outplayed Tulare-Mission Oak in every phase during a Central Section Division II girls basketball quarterfinal.
The No. 3-seeded Rams flat out got after it in their 68-32 victory, winning virtually every loose ball battle while rebounding at a high rate.
They also forced plenty of turnovers, taking advantage of No. 11 Mission Oak’s lack of ballhandlers and ability to break the full court press.
“We brought the turnovers which I think really fuels our offense,” said Rams head coach Lisamarie Sanchez. “We get easy layups and we put them in a bad position. Our intensity defensively was there.”
Garces (23-4) watched early-season film of Mission Oak (14-17), and the team thought it could take advantage of its matchup advantage in the backcourt.
The game was never close. Garces jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and 38-9 after two. At that point, the only question was whether Garces would get up by 40 in the fourth quarter, which would activate a running clock.
“We’re ready to go to Valley,” said junior forward Aliyah Johnson. “We all came out ready to play.”
Johnson shined brightest on Thursday, scoring a game-high 27 points. She finished around the rim, shot the ball well from the outside, rebounded strong and handled the ball effectively.
“I shouted her out in the locker room. She definitely stepped up inside,” Sanchez said. “She rebounded, she guarded really, really good. Tonight she played both ends, and when she’s doing that she’s very dangerous.”
The Rams were without the services of fellow frontcourt player Myyah Goolsby — she was out of town at a family reunion — and welcomed Johnson’s extra effort.
“I was ready to play,” Johnson said. “Going into it, I knew we were down players….I knew I had to step up.”
The Rams' top player throughout the season, guard Lexus Green, finished with 22 points.
Garces takes the court again Tuesday at No. 2 Yosemite, which beat Shafter 70-17 on Thursday.
