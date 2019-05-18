FRESNO — With a scheduled first pitch of 4:15 p.m., after numerous changes throughout the past couple of days, the rain was falling before the CIF Central Section Division I championship baseball game even began.
The water had no effect in cooling down Frontier and Clovis offensively but the rain remains undefeated as the game was postponed with Clovis leading Frontier 4-2 with one out and a runner on third in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The game is scheduled to be made up on Tuesday at Clovis High at time to be determined. Barring weather of course.
Frontier started out hot in their first D-I championship game — they won two D-II titles in 2010 and 2011 — as Kobe Silva put the Titans on the board first with an RBI single.
Clovis answered in the bottom half of the frame as Ian Mortenson hit a 2-RBI single to give the Cougars the early lead.
An RBI double from Brennan Fleischer in the top of the second brought the two teams even.
Frontier pitcher Kris Anglin recorded five strikeouts in the first two innings and finished with eight overall in Clovis’ 11 recorded outs.
When the ball was hit, however, it usually spelled danger for the Titans, with an assist from the weather.
Clovis’ Miles Henderson hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third after Anglin slipped off the mound for the second time of the at-bat to give Clovis a 3-2 lead.
Clovis pitcher Zach Jimenez finally settled down for Clovis to get a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth. Between innings, the umpires finally began talking about a rain delay as the field crew put fresh dirt on the infield, despite puddles forming.
Clovis took advantage of the extra rest as Justin Tiger hit a solo home run to left field to extend the Cougars lead to 4-2.
However, the weather finally won out. The game was halted and postponed after a Frontier player had to slide in one of the puddles to try to come up with a ground ball and a bat flew out of the hands of Clovis’ Matt Sanchez.
