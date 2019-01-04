A day that seemed promising in the afternoon turned out to be frustrating by the evening for all but one Kern County wrestler at the prestigious Doc Buchanan boys wrestling tournament.
With six locals in the quarterfinals, just one advanced to the semifinals, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The two-day tournament is being held at Clovis High.
Bakersfield High 170-pound junior Jarad Priest moved on to the semis with an 8-6 decision over Mark Caldwell of Porterville-Monache.
Cardwell, a Cal State Bakersfield commit, finished fourth at 170 at the CIF State championships last season after losing to Frontier’s Trent Tracy in the state semifinals.
On Friday, Priest's decision was a slight upset as Cardwell was ranked No. 4 in the state and seeded fourth in the tournament. Priest is ranked No. 5 in state and seeded fifth in the tournament.
Priest will face No. 1-seed and state-ranked No. 1 Trey Munoz from Mission Viejo-Trabuco Hills in the semifinals. Munoz finished second at state at 152 in 2018.
Frontier senior Cole Reyes lost to No. 2-seed Dylan Ragusin of Montini Catholic from Illinois. Ragusin, ranked No. 12 in the nation by Intermat, beat Reyes 5-2 in the quarterfinals.
At 138, Bakersfield High senior Andrew Bloemhof lost to Justin Rivera of Lake Highland Prep out of Florida in a 3-1 decision. Rivera is ranked No. 9 in the nation.
Frontier senior Max Aguirre lost to Kai Bele from Highland Prep in a 10-3 decision at 160 pounds while BHS sophomore Justin Darter lost in an upset to Juan Mora of Turlock-Pitman in a 3-2 decision in the 220 quarterfinals.
BHS junior Josiah Hill lost via fall at 3:03 in the heavyweight quarterfinals to No. 2-seed and state-ranked No. 1 Nicholas Villarreal of Gilroy.
Bakersfield High has a total of five wrestlers remaining with four in the consolation bracket, including Adrian Gonzalez at 152. Frontier has four wrestlers still alive heading into today.
Frontier senior Trent Tracy, the top-ranked wrestler in California at 182, forfeited out of the quarterfinals because of illness.
Three local teams in Sanger showcase
Three local boys basketball teams will participate in the one-day NCS TV Central Valley Showdown at Sanger High on Saturday.
Foothill will play Santa Monica-Pacifica Christian at 3:30 p.m. The Trojans are hopeful sophomore Jaden Phillips will be in action after a quadracep injury kept him out of action during the second half of the Modesto Christian tournament last month.
At 5 p.m., Liberty will play Fresno-Central while Centennial will play Clovis North at 6:30.
Isaiah Hill led Liberty with 32 points in a 74-64 win over Centennial at home on Friday in the Southwest Yosemite League opener, while Noah West led the Golden Hawks with 23 points.
